This weekend in Fairlea, the Greenbrier County Health Department will host free testing for Covid-19.
Hours for the tests are between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday in front of the Underwood Building at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.
“The next three months will be vital,” state Sen. Stephen Baldwin cautioned in a press release announcing the tests on behalf of the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force.
“Cases are rising, and folks are not always following guidelines,” he said. “Get your flu shot as soon as possible. Wear a mask. Socially distance. Refrain from crowds indoors.”
Tina Alvey