Four graduating seniors from southern West Virginia high schools are among 25 statewide who have been selected as West Virginia’s first Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars.
These students will receive the state’s newest scholarship of up to $10,000 per year – or $40,000 total – for their college education as they prepare to pursue careers as West Virginia teachers.
“I’m incredibly proud of these young scholars, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish over the next four years and beyond,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, chancellor of West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System. “When we worked with the Legislature and Gov. Justice last year to revamp this program, we knew we wanted to create a preeminent scholarship that would produce new generations of strong, committed teachers for years to come in the Mountain State. This cohort is just the beginning, and it’s certainly a bright one.”
The program – the first in the state to be open to a national applicant pool – is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in the fields of math, science, special education and elementary education. Recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation. To give students the greatest chance at success, each is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor, who will provide guidance throughout their college careers.
The recipients include:
l Emily Barr from Nicholas County High School is attending Glenville State College to pursue a degree in elementary education.
l Caroline Smith from Nicholas County High School is attending Concord University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
l Wiley Byers from Greenbrier East High School is attending Fairmont State University to pursue a degree in math.
l Emily McElwain from Greenbrier East High School is attending Concord University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
For rising high school seniors who want to become a teacher in West Virginia, applications open on July 15 for the 2021 cohort. Visit underwoodsmith.org for more information.