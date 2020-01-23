With the Saturday midnight deadline for filing to run in this year's elections, a fourth person has stepped forward to announce his intentions to seek the mayor's job in Beckley.
Tony Martin, who challenged former mayor Emmett Pugh in the 2012 mayoral race, said he finalized his decision to run for the mayor's seat on Wednesday evening and plans to file before the Saturday night deadline.
Martin will face incumbent Mayor Rob Rappold, Danielle Stewart and Jim Wills in the May election.
On his Facebook campaign page, Martin writes that he is a senior accounting professional with over 17 years of experience "helping business owners manage and grow their businesses."
"We face many of the same issues and challenges we faced when I ran for mayor," Martin told The Register-Herald on Thursday. "I believe the biggest issue our city faces is the disconnect between citizens and our city government.
"My campaign is centered around creating a more open, accessible city government, because I believe having an effective people climate is essential to attracting new jobs and retaining our talented youth."
Martin, in 2016, finished last in a five-candidate race for one of the two at-large seats on council won by Sherrie Hunter and Tim Berry.
•••
Rappold was elected in 2016. Since then, the city has seen an influx of $18 million through implementation of a one-cent sales tax and has paid off two existing bonds early. Rappold and Beckley Common Council approved the construction of the city's first Beckley Police Department headquarters, and the city is in the process of building a fire station to replace the current #3 Beckley Fire Department station on Eisenhower Drive.
Also during Rappold's term, the city purchased the former Black Knight Country Club for around $3 million from Gov. Jim Justice and has agreed to a one-year lease ($30,000) of The Raleigh Playhouse and Theater as part of a comprehensive plan to establish Beckley as a certified arts community with the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. Also, the city has upgraded city parks to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and accessible to children with special needs.
Working with Council and local businessman Matt Bickey, Rappold tackled the infamous "Hole" at South Heber and Neville streets, with city workers transforming it to The Plaza. Council announced plans, backed by Rappold, to add a statue at a cost of $160,000 from award-winning artist Jamie Lester.
Asked for his accomplishments during his term, Rappold submitted a two-page list. Among the many initiatives, Rappold listed implementing the Delayed Retirement Option Program (DROP) to allow city workers to retire later and put more money in pension funds, upgrading city electrical services downtown for fairs, removing a dilapidated building downtown for parking, implementing a system to collect B&O taxes more efficiently, turning a planned $7 million sewer upgrade that was to be paid with rate increases into a $13 million upgrade that was paid for with little effect on rate payers, merging Code Enforcement into Beckley Fire Department, relocating Information Technology and City Court to a new facility with better security structures, upgrading and repairing sidewalks through a partnership with WVU Tech, purchasing $1 million in new equipment for Public Works, launching an effort to increase health in the city partnering with Active Southern West Virginia, hiring a trails specialist to expand hiking trails, hiring famed coach Dave Barksdale to provide a tennis league and pickle ball league and funding the Naff project to make a biking and welcome center.
•••
Wills, a local real estate owner, a veteran and a former assistant manager of a national home improvement store, said Tuesday in an interview at The Register-Herald that a main focus of his campaign is economic development.
"I'm not a first-generation Beckleyan," said Wills. "My family's been here for generations upon generations.
"On my mother's side, in fact, my children are 16 generations related to the Hatfields.
"I have absolute and true love for southern West Virginia and the state of West Virginia," he added. "I think Beckley is and can be a great place to raise a family. There's no perfect town, but I do believe we can make Beckley something other communities across the nation look at us and emulate us."
Wills said he is interested in developing downtown Beckley businesses in a way that showcases Beckley's unique culture, and he stated that rent in buildings downtown can be cost-prohibitive for business owners.
He would work with county officials to determine ways to cut costs on the jail bill, Wills said, and recommended that a thorough examination of the jail roster be conducted to make sure that offenders are not being jailed unnecessarily. He said a 24-hour holding cell could be another option.
He said that Beckley could build a bigger convention center with increased seating so that the city could attract big-name entertainers, capitalizing on its centralized location to several major cities and drawing more people to town.
He is interested in an indoor water park. Wills said he has spoken with a Beaver Land Company representative and determined that 56 acres behind Harper Road are owned by Beaver Land and Warren Hylton.
"Beaver Land has pulled their maps, and they're eager to get on board," he said. "I've talked to some hotel owners in the area who say they're all in, they want to be a part of it, they're committed to it.
"There is a hotel chain that has a letter of intent," said Wills, adding that Radisson hotel company has signed a letter of intent with "another hotel owner in the area."
"We're trying to make sure we line up our investors," he said. "What we'd like to do is start the feasibility study.
"If Radisson wants to partner with us, we'd like to move forward."
He said the venture would take time and cost tens of millions of dollars.
Wills said the city could be offering better information and education to citizens on services that benefit residents. A case in point, he said, is the New River Transit Authority's bus service, which will pick up workers and guarantee them a ride to work for $40 a month.
Wills, a Liberty High School graduate, said as interim command sergeant of the Army Reserve, he oversaw soldiers around the globe. He worked as a civilian program manager and for the federal government in Fort Knox, Ky., and in Richmond, Va., and was a civil service worker for the federal government.
He served as program manager for 10 years, overseeing a $64 million budget, directing 3,000 instructors for training and conducting training at five different installations. In his role, he said, he worked with elements of public works and dealt with the fire and police departments.
•••
Stewart is also a veteran and currently the chair of the Beckley Human Rights Council.
A native Beckleyan who grew up on Orchard Avenue, Stewart attended Concord College on scholarship after graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School. She earned a Master of Business Administration from Webster University in 2010.
"While attending Concord, I joined the U.S. Army Reserve, which began my 23-year military career," said Stewart. "I went on active duty in the U.S. Army after graduating college, eventually being promoted to major before I retired in 2015.
"My service is where I gained the leadership skills and experience that make me the most qualified candidate for mayor."
Stewart said she commanded troops in combat in Iraq twice and was responsible for the lives and operations of over 300 soldiers, 1,000 contractors and $47 million worth of equipment.
She served as chief of operations for an Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Afghanistan, coordinating the operations of over 4,000 soldiers in Nangahar, Kunar and Nuristan provinces —an area the size of all southern West Virginia, she reported.
Stewart received three Bronze Stars for combat service.
"In Korea, I served as the division engineer coordinating construction on six U.S. bases involving over 10,000 U.S. troops and over $100 million in property," she said. "This operational experience is more than any other candidate."
Stewart came to Beckley after retiring and served as executive director of Piney Creek Watershed Association, coordinating and participating in trash cleanups that removed over 5,000 pounds of trash from the city annually, hosted and attended educational events.
"I brought in almost $400,000 in federal and state grants over a four-year period," Stewart reported. "I am already a leader in the community, serving as the chair of the Beckley Human Rights Commission and as a board member of Fairness WV and Friends of the New River Gorge. I am a member of the Piney Creek Watershed Association, Raleigh County Historical Society and the Beckley Woman’s Club.
"In a short time, I made connections with people throughout Beckley who all share my passion for improving Beckley," said Stewart. "My campaign is about my passion for helping the residents of Beckley but passion without skills will not move us forward.
"I have the skills and experience to lead our city into a bright future."