Beckley Police officers arrested four individuals Thursday following a two-month long investigation into illegal drug activity in the area, Lt. David S. Allard reported.
According to Allard, the Beckley Police Department Patrol Division executed a narcotics search warrant at 115 Lovell Street in Beckley where officers seized 58 grams of Heroin, six grams of marijuana, four ounces of chloroform, four firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $3,646.
Those arrested include the following:
• Robert T. Leeber, 47 of 115 Lovell Street was charged with one-count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment by a magistrate.
• Kimberly M. Leeber, 46 of 115 Lovell Street was charged with one-count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment by a magistrate.
• Matthew R. Roseberry, 24 of 115 Lovell Street was charged with one-count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one-count of possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment by a magistrate.
• Michael A. Thomas, 28 of 19390 Concord Street in Detroit, MI was charged with two-counts of possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment by a magistrate.
"Additional charges may be forthcoming and the investigation is on-going," Allard said. "The Beckley- Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit assisted in this investigation."
