It is a labor of love for many of Mullens’ former residents – to give back by helping to improve the small town’s parks and recreation areas.
The City of Mullens Foundation is the method used by former as well as current residents to give back to their beloved hometown.
The foundation is working to restore the city’s parks as well as the municipal swimming pool.
City officials and foundation board members recently met with Pete Dunford, a pool specialist based in Peterstown, to plan improvements to the pool, including a splash pad.
The filtration system is worn out and needs to be replaced, explained Mullens Mayor Jenny Ann Martin.
“We battled it all last summer, just maintaining it to keep the pool open,” Martin said.
The pool is an important part of the town’s recreation offerings, especially for children, Martin believes.
“The kids need this,” Martin emphasized. “It keeps them out of trouble and it’s a healthy activity.”
Additionally, the pool is one of the county’s sites to provide free summer meals and snacks for children, Martin noted.
She also serves as Wyoming County Schools nutrition director.
“And we try to keep the costs to a minimum so kids can afford to come,” Martin said.
The same as most southern West Virginia municipalities, Mullens cannot afford improvements such as revitalizing its parks, maintaining the pool, landscaping inside city limits, among other beautification projects that require lots of elbow grease and money.
By working together, however, the foundation and the town government are restoring the parks, the pool will get some much needed improvements, and other recreation areas – such as Tater Hill – will be rehabilitated.
“Those of us that grew up in Mullens and became successful want to give back,” explained Shirley Weaver, foundation secretary.
That’s where the City of Mullens Foundation comes into play, explained Barry Smith, who retired as principal of Wyoming County East High and now serves as president of the foundation’s board of directors.
The foundation is made up of Mullens High alumni, current and former town residents, along with other volunteers and is an independent nonprofit entity.
Additional board members include vice president Hunter Wade, owner of Cornerstone Financial; treasurer Ron Bowling, of Summit Community Bank; and Ken McBride, president of Professional Business Products.
All volunteer their time to benefit the hometown they love.
Weaver, who grew up in Mullens, now lives in Florida. She and her husband Charles make frequent trips back to the area in order to help with foundation projects and fundraising. Weaver has also done fundraising projects in Florida to help Mullens, including a fashion show last year that raised more than $10,000 for the foundation.
She plans another fashion show, in Florida, in March.
McBride is organizing a Cash Club event for late spring or early summer, Smith said.
“We are also looking at grants,” said Carolyn Wilcox, also a foundation member. Wilcox retired as principal of Mullens Elementary and still resides in Mullens.
The foundation has completed improvements at the West Mullens park, behind Mullens Middle School, which now boasts a newly resurfaced basketball court featuring school colors, new fencing, landscaping, new roofs on the picnic sheds, and other improvements.
Additionally, the South Mullens park, known as the Capt. J.F. Lyttle Jr. Memorial Park and Playground, now boasts new asphalt and basketball court with Marshall University colors, new block work along with steps, sidewalk and fencing, improved picnic facilities, among other improvements through the foundation.
Up next is the Mullens Hill park, which will feature West Virginia University colors when the basketball court is resurfaced, Smith noted.
The city also has a network of walking and biking trails. Foundation members want to construct a walking trail around the city, connecting the parks and access to historic features.
Future projects will also include erecting a much larger cross on top of Tater Hill, which overlooks Mullens, improvements to the picnic facilities and creating easier access, Smith said.
Camping facilities are also on the drawing board for Tater Hill.
More murals across the city are also planned.
“Mullens has a lot to offer,” Smith emphasized. “There are a lot of possibilities here.”
Without funding and volunteers, however, the foundation cannot continue, Weaver emphasized.
Those who can’t contribute money can volunteer.
“There are a lot of ways to help.”
Weaver lauded the support from volunteers and contributors.
“Donations and volunteers are the driving force of the foundation,” Smith said.
Two work days are tentatively planned for the first weekend in May, Weaver said.
Volunteers will be needed that Friday and Saturday, May 1-2, to assist with upcoming projects at the pool, tennis courts, and Mullens Hill playground, Smith noted.
Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, paint brushes, scrapers, sand paper, and any other tools they might need.
Churches, civic organizations and other groups are urged to become involved.
Weaver noted that those interested should check out the group’s Facebook page for updates.
Donations may be mailed to City of Mullens Foundation, P.O. Box 266, Mullens, WV 25882.