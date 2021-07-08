oak hill — Friends of the Lewis House will host a gigantic yard sale this Friday and Saturday to aid in continuing fund-raising efforts.
The sale will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at 214 Main Street E.
Proceeds will help the FOTLH make repairs in the Hank Williams Sr. wing of the historic structure and elsewhere in which water damage from a since-repaired roof caused structural issues.
According to Ginny Cracraft, FOTLH secretary and house chairman, the sale will include “a variety, lots of really, really nice things.”
Items available will feature glassware, toasters, cappuccino makers, blenders, furniture, appliances, new shoes, children’s toys and an elephant collection.
The furniture offerings feature nearly 10 newly-upholstered chairs and a solid oak dining table.
For more information or to make a financial donation or donate items to sell, call Cracraft at 304-719-9098.
– Steve Keenan