The Humane Society of Raleigh County has been seeking for families or individuals to temporarily house their dogs through a foster program, while the shelter’s kennel rooms are being renovated.
According to the shelter’s President, Nancy Johnson, the renovations are being done to replace the old kennels with new ones that the HSRC received after applying for a grant from the Gluck Foundation.
Angela Messer, creative director, stated that the old kennels, which were 30 or 40 years old, were in a stage of disrepair, making them unsafe for animals and the staff.
“At first, we couldn’t find anyone to install the kennels. We finally did find someone, but now we don’t have anywhere to move the two rooms of animals,” Johnson said.
According to her, the installers will need to remove the old kennels, cut holes in the floor, and drill the new kennels into the floor- a process that should only take a few days to complete.
They have been “looking to people to foster some of our dogs for about a week until we can get everything done.”
Both Messer and Johnson said that fostering an animal could potentially lead to adoption, something they hope will happen to every animal there.
“We are always hoping for adoption,” Johnson said, who has fostered several animals herself and advocates for the fostering program.
“We always hope that there is a foster sale and, after taking the dog home, that person or family realizes they just can’t live without him or her and take them home for good.”
“Fostering is wonderful for the animals,” Messer added. “It is vital to keeping them healthy and it also allows us to bring in another animal that may need help.”
Anyone interested in fostering or adopting an animal must go to the Humane Society of Raleigh County, located at 325 Grey Flats Road, and fill out an application.
For more information, visit the Humane Society of Raleigh County’s official Facebook page, visit their website at hsrcwv.org or call 304-253-8921.