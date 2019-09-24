The public is invited to attend a community gathering at the Rupert Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The focus of the event will be on the Meadow River Valley’s Blueprint Community project — repurposing the former Rupert Elementary School to best serve the community’s needs.
The Meadow River Valley Association (MRVA), the Rupert Area Improvement Council and Fruits of Labor Café & Bakery will host the gathering. The MRVA will lead the conversation, which will include discussion about the former school and updates on local recreational initiatives, workforce development, the Meadow River Valley Early Childhood Development Center (MARVEL), Western Greenbrier Farmers Market and Meadow River Valley Ministerial Association.
“We know the Rupert school has been a central part of this community for generations, and we want to ensure that the future of this campus serves residents in a way they envision,” said MRVA board member David Lumsden in a media release. “It’s the primary focus of this gathering. We want input from those who live here to better understand their needs and how they see this new community center working for them.”
The Rupert Area Improvement Council and Fruits of Labor will serve a complimentary dinner to attendees. An RSVP to info@meadowriver.org is requested for meal planning.
The Community Center is at 557 Nicholas St. in Rupert.
