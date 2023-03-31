Raleigh County lost a distinguished educator this week, a woman who was devoted to her community, family and sorority and showed her love for them through her encouraging words and crafts.
Linda Marie Polly died Tuesday at the age of 75.
Friends and family members describe Polly as a woman who was quick to smile and enjoyed making people laugh. Polly was a teacher in Raleigh County for more than 35 years and was known for her creative lesson plans, which she worked to make engaging for her students.
Although Polly was an only child, she became part of a vast sisterhood in 1975 when she joined the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., an organization of college-educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community.
Polly was also well known for her crafts.
A celebration of life for Polly will take place Saturday, April 8. The viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church at 197 Brooks St. in Beckley. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park.
For every occasion
Felizia, Polly’s youngest daughter, said her mother had a craft for just about every occasion and loved showing her appreciation for others through a handmade card or a personalized trinket.
“Even when my mom got sick and started staying with me (in North Carolina), when she was well enough, she was in the hospital sending me back and forth to Hobby Lobby 'cause she wanted to make something for the nurses,” Felizia said.
“So she made something for them to let them know, you know, it's just a job or every day to you but it means a lot to me and I just want to thank you for what you do.”
Born in Durham, N.C., Polly attended North Carolina Central University (NCCU), where she earned a bachelor's in sociology.
While at NCCU, Polly met her husband, F. Winston Polly III, Esq., who passed in 2006. The two were married for 38 years.
Polly went on to attend Marshall University, where she earned her master’s in education.
After graduating from Marshall, Polly began her teaching career at Trap Hill Middle School. She would later teach at Park Jr. High, Beckley Jr. High and Beckley-Stratton Middle.
Felizia said her mother taught a number of subjects during her more than three decades as a teacher including science and math, but her main subject was English.
She added that her mother was the kind of teacher whom students, both past and present, loved to run into outside of school.
“Over the years, she could be at the stores and somebody’d walk up to her and say, ‘Hi, Mrs. Polly, you taught me and I want to introduce you to my kids because I've told them all about you,’” Felizia said. “And it’d just put a smile on her face that they would just walk up to her and still remember her and talk about how much of an impact that she had on them.”
Felizia said her mother spent hours putting together her lesson plans in a way that was creative but also engaging and educational for her students.
In the hallways while at school, Felizia said her mother would put a smile on everyone’s face, from the students to the teachers and staff.
“Dancing and everything with her energy – I can see it now how she would dance and like ‘Come on now, come on’ getting (the students) on to class if they’re loitering in the hallways,” she said.
Even with her silly and fun nature, Felizia she was also very well respected in the school and students knew they wouldn’t be able to get anything past her.
“She could be in the hallways when the kids are walking by, they knew to respect her. Always call her Mrs. Polly,” Felizia said. “And if the boys had the pants saggin’ she’d say, ‘Pull those pants up, boy.’ ‘Yes, ma’am, Mrs. Polly. Yes, Mrs. Polly.’ They’d look at her and laugh and pull them pants up.”
After teaching
After retiring as a teacher, Felizia said her mother continued to serve Raleigh County Schools as a mentor to other teachers as an academic coach. She was also a Read-Aloud volunteer.
In 2014, Polly had a brief stint on the Raleigh County Board of Education, filling the spot of a board member who resigned. According to the board president at the time, Rick Snuffer, Polly was the first African-American to ever serve on the Raleigh School Board.
Growing up with an educator as a parent, Felizia said her mom taught her how to creatively memorize facts and information.
“Her style of just helping me associate things so that I could remember it ... and just thinking of words with the acronyms,” she said. “I jokingly tell people this all the time, that there was a question in sixth grade. I don't even remember what the question was but I remember the word rub, R-U-B. The answer to the question was Russians, Ukrainians and Bio-Russians.”
Felizia said another lesson that she will always carry with her from her mother is based on the phrase “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
Felizia said she can remember coloring as a child and being very upset if she ever colored outside the lines. But her mother always had a way to “fix” what Felizia thought was a mistake by adding flowers or polka dots to the background of pictures where she had colored outside the lines.
“Things like that I kind of have taken in my life,” she said. “Because it doesn't have to be all that bad; you can find something out of that to make it better.”
Preaching to her girls
Duywuna Millner, the middle child of Polly's three daughters, said diction and speaking correctly was something that her mother preached to the three girls at home.
“We would very much be corrected if we did not use our language in a correct manner,” Millner said. “We would always have to enunciate. That’s all I remember, ‘Enunciate.’ Life was like being in the classroom all the time.”
Millner said her mother was also a creative person and tried to bring that out in her girls as well.
“She also pushed us to be creative and to embrace any kind of artsy thing that we desired to pursue,” Millner said. “She was very supportive in whatever we chose to do, whether it was sports, or if it were the fine arts, or anything like that. She always encouraged us to reach outside of our box and our boundaries, to find exactly who we were and to be proud of that.”
As the oldest daughter, Danell Diggs said her mother made sure she was a role model to her younger two sisters on how things should be done.
“Growing up as the oldest, you kind of like encapsulated on your standard – this is what you're supposed to do, this is where you’re supposed to be, but it was with love. So, they got it,” Diggs said. “Just making sure that I had footprints wherever I went.”
Diggs said she was the sibling who inherited her mother’s crafting skills despite not liking crafts growing up.
“I'm the one who didn't like to craft, but I ended up being the crafter. I don’t know how that happened,” said Diggs, who runs a clothing line.
Service to sorority
In addition to teaching, Polly was also known for her dedication and involvement with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., which has several members in Raleigh County including Beckley Common Councilwoman Janine Bullock.
Bullock said Polly was an outstanding Beckley citizen who was involved in many different community groups.
Polly was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Beckley Area Foundation, Maids and Matrons and the Beckley Woman’s Club, where she was inducted as the first African-American president in May 2009.
She also taught vacation Bible school at both Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Central Baptist Church, where she had also served as the church clerk.
“Just basically as a person, one of the sweetest people that I have ever met,” Bullock said. “She was more concerned about others, instead of herself, had a very unselfish spirit about her, very compassionate.”
Fellow sorority sister and retired educator Yvonne Seay said Polly never stopped giving of herself.
“The latest thing that she did for our sorority, we just hosted our sorority’s Founders Day and even though she was sick and knew that she would not be able to attend the Founders Day, she made a little something for everybody, for all the sorors to have, and she had her daughter send it to us,” Seay said. “And it had her touch. We all knew that, ‘Oh, wow. This is a Linda Polly project.’”
Lisa Knight, who is also part of Delta Sigma Theta, said she remembers Polly being caring as well as funny and the reason that she now loves pistachios.
“We had instituted a book club within the chapter, and just those discussions and the insightfulness that she brought to the discussions about the different books. It was fun being in that with her,” Knight said. “She always had something funny to say. And that's when I fell in love with pistachios because she provided pistachios for everybody.”
Delta Sigma Theta sister Holtteen Mitchell said Polly was someone who made sure to enjoy life.
“She was real fun-loving but she could be very serious about lots of things and lots of issues,” Mitchell said. “But you could tell she enjoyed life and she's one of those people who wanted to be around people who enjoyed life.”
Mitchell said she, too, remembers all the crafts Polly made for her and others over the years.
“Being a school teacher, she always gave you something that you could write notes on, and a pen or pencil was attached,” Mitchell said. “And whatever she made you, it would always be nice with maybe a poem or a little scripture or something on it. And then she’d put a little piece of candy in there. I mean she was just so crafty.”
Mitchell’s daughter Paula said Polly was someone she looked up to not just as a fellow sorority sister but as a fellow teacher in Raleigh County.
“I looked up to her a lot,” Paula said. “My first encounter with her was, she was my vacation Bible school teacher when I was like 8 or 9 ... and I imagined the way she taught us at vacation Bible school, that's the exact way she was in her classroom – very bright, very energetic.”
Paula said Polly would also pass along books for her to use in her own classroom.
“She was just for everybody being educated and for educators being treated with respect,” Paula said.
Debbie Gray said she worked with Polly in the late '90s when Polly worked at Beckley Stratton.
“I volunteered in the office, and she was a teacher there. And we became really good friends,” Gray said. “She is the most godly woman I know. And just a sweet, sweet lady and quick wit ... She loved teaching. And she would come up with really funny, creative things to do for (her students). She never lost their attention and she disciplined, but in a way you didn't realize you were being disciplined.”
