Former POW Jessica Lynch to speak at Concord University

ATHENS — Former American Prisoner of War and native West Virginian Jessica Lynch will be the keynote speaker for Concord University’s Veterans Day observance on Monday, Nov. 11. The program will begin at 11 a.m. in University Point’s Wilkes Family Chapel on the Athens campus.
Lynch, a former Private First Class (PFC) with the United States Army, was injured and captured by Iraqi forces after her unit was ambushed in Iraq on March 23, 2003. Jessica’s recovery by U.S. Special Operations Forces on April 1, 2003 is recognized as the first successful rescue of an American POW since World War II and the first ever of an American female.
She is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and the Prisoner of War Medal.
Today, Lynch speaks to various groups about overcoming her obstacles and how perseverance helped her survive. She further explains that despite the most difficult circumstances — whatever they might be — a positive outlook and determination can truly help individuals live fulfilling lives and accomplish their goals.
Lynch has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education K-6 and a Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies.
“It really is an honor to have Jessica Lynch come speak at Concord,” Veterans Advocate George Williams said. “She is an American hero who exemplifies honor, integrity and strength. She has a powerful message that we all certainly could hear.”
Williams, who is a veteran of the United States Navy and an assistant professor at Concord University, said the Veterans Day observance is a way to recognize the service and sacrifice of all veterans. He encourages student veterans at Concord, veterans from across the region and members of the community to attend the upcoming program.
There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending. The Concord University Foundation is sponsoring this event.
For additional information please contact Dr. George Williams at gwilliams@concord.edu or 304-384-6300.