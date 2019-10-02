A former Liberty High School student is suing Raleigh County Board of Education, her high school principal and a Liberty tennis coach for sexual harassment and privacy invasion, which she charges in a lawsuit violated her federal civil rights and prevented her from completing high school.
The suit, filed Tuesday in Raleigh Circuit Court by Beckley attorney Paul Roop, charges that Liberty High School history teacher and tennis coach Adam Acord Jr. targeted the female student, identified as "Jane Doe," for sexual harassment when she was a freshman in 2016 by sending her letters, sitting with her and talking to her personally when he was monitoring another class and telling her that it would be "a couple years" before the two could have a relationship.
The lawsuit alleges that another Liberty teacher had reported her suspicions of Acord's inappropriate behavior to Liberty High principal Lori Knight in 2017, but Knight and Raleigh BOE allegedly took no steps to protect Jane Doe, who was under a doctor's care for anxiety and depression during the time.
The suit alleges that when Jane Doe stopped making herself available for "grooming" in January 2018 but continued attending classes at Liberty, Acord began to humiliate her when she was in her class that he taught.
He allegedly told her that a male peer was "too good" for her and announced to her in the presence of other students that she had made a particularly low grade on one of his tests.
Due to the stress and humiliation of the situation, Jane Doe quit school in 2018, the suit reports. In the suit, Jane Doe and her mother reported that when they met with Knight to discuss Jane Doe's withdrawal from educational services, the principal did not mention to either of them that she was aware of Acord's alleged behavior towards Jane Doe.
The suit alleges that BOE officials had been made aware of previous allegations of gender discrimination against Acord, from 2010 to 2014, but had not investigated the complaints or taken steps to ensure that female students would have a safe learning environment.
The lawsuit also alleges that, prior to the allegations involving Jane Doe, Acord had "groomed" and sexually harassed another female student at Liberty while she was a minor and then had sexual intercourse with her minutes after she turned 18.
"No less than" six Liberty teachers had filed complaints about Acord's behavior towards female students with former Liberty principal Rocky Cangemi and Knight, the suit alleges, but school officials failed to take steps to protect students, including Jane Doe, from the alleged harassment.
Jane Doe is seeking a jury trial for unspecified compensatory damages.
The suit charges that Raleigh BOE, Knight and Acord violated federal laws related to reporting of sexual harassment under Title IX, placed female students at a heightened risk for sexually manipulation and harassment, was negligent in addressing Acord's alleged behavior appropriately, provided negligent training for employees like Knight on how to address instances of reported sexual harassment and exploitive behavior and intentionally violated Jane Doe's privacy rights.
Knight, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price and Assistant Superintendent Randy Atkins were not immediately available for comment on Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story.