Friends of former West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Bob Kiss reacted with tears and sadness to news of his death on Friday.
Kiss, a tax attorney from Beckley, grew up in Dayton, Ohio. He married Melinda Ashworth Kiss, a Raleigh County native and daughter of Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge John Ashworth.
The couple are the parents of twin boys, who are now adults.
Kiss, 63, served as state Revenue Secretary in the Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin administration. He had been elected to the House of Delegates in 1988, the same year as Gov. Gaston Caperton, and many in Beckley believed that he "should have" run for governor.
Kiss quickly rose in the Democratic House leadership. He served as chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee before being elected House speaker in 1997. He served in that role through 2006 when he decided not to seek reelection to the House after 18 years in the Legislature.
MetroNews reported that Kiss, the longest-serving Speaker of the House, lost a long battle with cancer on Friday.
"I am deeply saddened by Bob Kiss' passing," West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Justice John Hutchinson, who practiced law in Beckley with Kiss for about 10 years, said Friday. "I have considered him to be a close friend for years.
"There are a lot of people in the state who owe Bob Kiss a lot of things, and I'm one of them."
Hutchinson credited Kiss for aiding Hutchinson in being appointed as judge to the Raleigh County Circuit Court in 1995.
"I'm really sad," said Hutchinson. "He's a young man.
"He had a young family. He is going to be missed by the state of West Virginia and by a lot of people.
"I've known his wife, Melinda, for years, and I am truly saddened by their loss, and I send them my condolences."
Former Democratic state lawmaker Charlotte Pritt of Kanawha County served in the House from 1985 to 1988 and in the Senate from 1988 until 1992.
"I know that Bob always fought very hard for the things that he believed in, and I'm sad that he lost this last battle," Pritt said Friday night. "My sincere sympathies to the family and to the memory of Bob.
"I'm glad I was able to serve with him, had the honor of serving with him the House and the Legislature.
"I saw how passionately he fought for the things that he believed in."
Former delegate Virginia Mahan of Summers County served in the House from 1996 until 2012. She said Kiss was a close friend and that she was "heartbroken" when she learned of his death.
"I came into the Legislature the year Bob Kiss was elected Speaker," said Mahan. "I soon realized that we were in difficult but very meaningful times in the history of our state.
"Under his leadership, the West Virginia House was a fine example of civil debate, immediate problems to deal with and luckily, true leadership," she recalled. "He was an extraordinarily intelligent man who lent his skills to the state for the sheer good of his adopted home.
"Although he had a tough reputation, he was a genuinely kind person who never bragged about his many accomplishments or good deeds," Mahan reported. "He was my friend.
"I won’t be alone in missing his humor and great intellect. And I will never forget the sacrifices he made in his personal life to do good for the citizens of West Virginia."
Former West Virginia Court of Appeals Justice Bill Wooten had served in the House from 1976 to 1986, from 1988 to 1990 and from 2008 to 2010.
From 1990 to 2000, he served in the West Virginia State Senate.
"I'm terribly saddened to learn of Bob Kiss' passing," Wooten said Friday. "My oldest grandson is about the same age as Bob's twin sons.
"Throughout his legislative career, he accomplished amazing things for Raleigh County."
Wooten credited Kiss with adopting procedures and policies that put all of the state's pension systems on a sound foundation. He also accomplished a great deal for the southern part of the state, as well as the state as a whole, added Wooten.
"He was just a very astute custodian of the state's coffers," said Wooten. "Bob was an Ohio State graduate, but he came to West Virginia, married a Beckley girl...and made his home in Beckley until much later in his career.
"He passed far too young, and I would extend my deepest sympathy, my thoughts and prayers, to his wife, Melinda, and to his two sons."
Former Democratic Delegate Warren "Randolph" McGraw II was elected to the House in 1992.
"When I was first elected to the Legislature and sworn in, I was the youngest member there and Bob was always kind and generous with his time to try to help me," McGraw recalled. "His kindness was very much appreciated.
"His knowledge of finance and the legislative process was second to none," he added. "I’m very saddened to learn of his passing, and I will certainly have his wife Melinda and their children in my thoughts and prayers."
Kiss did not seek re-election in 2006.
“It got to the point I was spending God knows how many days a year doing this. It’s supposed to be a part-time job. I enjoy it. I think I’ve had an impact,” Kiss told longtime statehouse reporter Mannix Porterfield of The Register-Herald at the time. “I hope 10 to 20 years from now people look back and will recognize that.
"But for all those reasons, I made the announcement I did two years ago. And I’m really thankful for everything in the last several months and all of the people that urged me to change my mind and reconsider.”
In July 2013, Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed Kiss revenue secretary. The two had developed a friendship when Kiss was speaker and Tomblin was state Senate president, MetroNews reported.
Kiss left state government in January 2017 when new Gov. Jim Justice appointed Dave Hardy as revenue secretary.
“I count myself as monumentally privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him (Tomblin) to the benefit of West Virginia nearly all of my adult life,” Kiss said at the time.
Del. Mick Bates (R-Raleigh) was a friend of Kiss for 30 years and counted him as a mentor.
"I'm heart broken for Melinda and his boys," Bates said. "He loved them so much.
"Bob loved also West Virginia, Raleigh County and Beckley, his chosen home.
"He did more to make it a better place to live than anyone I know, mostly unknown and appreciated," said Bates. "The smartest man in any room I've been in. The best governor we never had.
"A true public servant and great loss," continued Bates. "I am sad but so grateful for his life and legacy."
Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement Friday night.
“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to Speaker Kiss’s family and friends during this difficult time and ask all West Virginians to join us in prayer for them.
“Speaker Kiss embodied the West Virginia spirit of devotion to serving others," Justice said. "During his time in government, he was an integral part of establishing West Virginia’s Rainy Day Fund, and also helped establish the School Building Authority and Water Development Council, both of which are now vitally important to government operations.
“Speaker Kiss ensured first and foremost that West Virginia’s finances were on solid ground, and worked tirelessly to make sure West Virginia was in a better position than when he started. His legacy will not soon be forgotten," Justice stated.“I personally knew Speaker Kiss as Bob and considered him a friend.
"He will be deeply missed by many."
Justice will order flags to be raised to half-staff in honor of Kiss next week, he said.