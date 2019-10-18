tunnelton — Dave Miller, former deputy commissioner of agriculture and head of WVU Extension, officially kicked off his candidacy for West Virginia commissioner of agriculture at his farm in Tunnelton.
“Over the past several months, I have talked with farmers and people all over West Virginia, many of whom have asked me to run for this position,” Miller explained. “They told me that because of my first-hand experience as a farmer, as well as my work as deputy commissioner under Commissioner Gus R. Douglass and my service with the Extension Service and the Legislature, they believe I am uniquely qualified to advance agriculture across West Virginia.”
The son of a World War II veteran who worked as a custodian at Tunnelton High School, Miller said he learned the importance of service and hard work at an early age.
During his career of public service in the Mountain State, Miller has worked as a teacher, principal, coach and director of personnel in West Virginia’s public schools, and was later elected to both the House of Delegates and the Senate in the West Virginia Legislature. After serving as deputy commissioner of agriculture under Douglass for five years, he served WVU and four WVU presidents in key positions, including as WVU government relations director for state government and then as WVU associate provost and director of Extension.
The registered Democrat said he plans a grassroots campaign based on listening to farmers and voters all across the state and using social media to communicate with constituents.
Miller said that he promises voters three things if he’s elected: “First of all, I will work very hard. Secondly, I will do all I can to advance agriculture in West Virginia. Lastly, I will do everything possible to make people proud of their vote by ‘doing the right thing’ every day while serving in this position.”
Miller has published a Facebook page and invites people to learn more about him and his campaign by “liking” his page: https://www.facebook.com/DaveMillerCandidateforCommissionerofAgriculture/