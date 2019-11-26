When former Beckley cops hatch a plan for a Christmas fundraiser, “homicide” and old-fashioned detective work is the name of the game.
Beckley Police Department Alumni Association, a nonprofit group that offers support to BPD and former officers and their families, is offering an interactive “whodunit” at Historic Black Knight Ballroom to raise money for their group.
Tickets are already sold out, proving a niche exists for dinner theater in Beckley, BPD Alumni Association President Tim Berry said.
Called “Twas the Murder Before Christmas” and performed by the Murder and Merriment interactive theater group from Teays Valley, the evening will offer guests a chance to win prizes and solve a “murder” over a buffet dinner and dessert.
“I have been a fan of murder mystery theaters for years,” said Berry, who is a former BPD officer and now an at-large representative on Beckley Common Council. “I’ve attended several here at Tamarack in which Murder and Merriment was the theater group. They did great shows.”
Berry was looking for a way to raise funds for BPD Alumni Association when he had the idea of bringing Murder and Merriment to Historic Black Knight, which is owned by the City of Beckley.
A strong advocate for the development of a downtown arts scene, Berry said the interactive murder mystery follows recent Theatre West Virginia performances at Historic Black Knight. He said he hopes it will open the door for nonprofit local arts groups like WV Collective and others to offer similar events at local venues.
He said the dinner is a good opportunity for couples, families, businesses and organizations to enjoy a meal, have a nice time together and solve a “murder” in the spirit of the holidays.
“Historic Black Knight will be decorated for Christmas,” Berry said. “The atmosphere is going to be tremendous for the evening!”
Diners go into the ballroom and visit the buffet line for a selection of food prepared by chef Jeremiah Johnson’s team. The “Murder Before Christmas” buffet will offer roast beef, turkey, lasagne, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and rolls and a salad bar, along with a drink bar that supplies sweet and unsweetened iced tea, lemonade, coffee and water. Dessert is bread pudding with caramel sauce and triple berry cobbler. Servers will provide salads and drinks, said Berry.
Once everyone is seated and eating, actors will enter the ballroom. They will be dressed and “in character” and will perform the first scene, which sets the stage for the murder mystery.
Guests will have “clue sheets” on their table. As the actors filter out through the crowd (still in character), guests may ask questions.
“They won’t lie to you,” said Berry. “They’ll answer them truthfully, except for maybe the suspect may be a little deceptive.
“You never know who it is.”
Actors won’t answer the question of “Whodunit?” said Berry. That is for the audience members to decide.
At the end of the evening, the “murderer” will be revealed. All the attendees who “guessed” the killer will have their names put into a pot for prize drawings, said Berry.
Tickets are sold out for “Twas the Murder Before Christmas,” which will be Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. inside the Historic Black Knight ballroom on South Kanawha Street.