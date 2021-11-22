Beckley Common Council on Monday voted to temporarily deed the former city trash dump to New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) in order to have the land cleaned for later use as part of an $8 million development project.
Council unanimously passed the motion on first reading during a special council session on Monday evening and will vote on a second and final reading on Nov. 29.
The deed is for around 20 acres of land that is below the end of New Jersey Avenue, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said.
NRGRDA has agreed to accept the deed for the dump and to apply for a federal Brownfields Clean-Up Grant to remediate the area. Under federal guidelines, the entity that is responsible for creating the environmental hazard may not receive Brownfields funds to clean up the area.
The council is in hurry-up mode with the special session and the vote because the deed transfer must be executed by Dec. 1 to meet federal Brownfields guidelines.
Rappold said the city had permitted sanitation workers and local residents from the 1930s through the 1960s to back up to the end of New Jersey Avenue and to dump their trash down the hillside.
"It's just what people did," said Rappold.
Once NRGRA receives the deed, the development authority will apply for federal grants to get the land cleaned and will then deed it back to the City of Beckley.
"Maybe it's a little bit of a technicality, and maybe it isn't, but NRGRDA agreed to accept that deed, and the city will do that," said Rappold. "Once remediation takes place, then we move forward."
The dump is close to the historical mill site that is part of an $8 million development plan by NRGRDA and the city. NRGRDA has applied to Congress for earmark funds to build a visitor's center and a park in the area.
"Our goal is to tie the remediation of the trash dump, which has long been an environmental concern for the City of Beckley, into the earmarks we have passed to Congress," Rappold noted.
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher, who first proposed the mill project, was one of the five council members who voted in favor of the project. Two Council members, Robert Dunlap (Ward 3) and Janine Bullock (Ward 5), were not able to attend the special meeting, which was held via Webex.
"The Mill Committee several years ago had made the assessment grant done on the dump, knowing one day we would need to remediate it and fix the problem," Sopher said. "Now, with (NRGRDA Executive Director) Jina Belcher's help, and NRGRDA, they're making it come to fruition.
"They saw this vision, and, now, this vision's coming to life," he added. "With the stream and the waterfalls down there, and the trails and the outdoor recreation that's being developed, it's just one piece of a big puzzle.
"A couple years from now, when this all gets put together, it's going to be a destination."
Andy Davis of NRGRDA and NRGRDA attorney Ann Zeigler worked on the plan, along with Thrasher Engineering and the Marshall Brownfields Assistance Center, Rappold reported.