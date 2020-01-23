A former employee of Beckley Board of Realtors was indicted on charges related to missing money from the board’s account on Thursday.
Raleigh County grand jurors handed down one charge each of felony embezzlement and felony fraudulent schemes against Jody Rollins, 60.
Rollins, a longtime board employee, had been executive officer-in-charge of bookkeeping and accounting, Beckley Police Department Lt. Dave Allard had reported.
Rollins left the position in June, and an audit of board finances was conducted, at the request of a local Realtor. Police charge that Rollins embezzled more than $6,000 and that the audit also showed more than $20,000 in missing funds between 2014 and June.
