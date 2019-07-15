LEWISBURG — Having been abruptly relieved of his duties on June 18, former Greenbrier Valley Airport manager Stephen Snyder formally requested copies of dozens of documents from county commissioners last week, while taking them to task for his firing.
“You terminated an airport manager with no notice,” Snyder scolded the commission on July 9, saying the action taken by the county airport authority last month was irresponsible. “You don’t walk in and dismiss somebody (this way).”
Snyder said if he had been asked to resign, he would have done so and worked with his successor during a transitional period. But the way the situation was handled left crucial paperwork in the hands of people with no experience in dealing with it, he said.
He said an airport should not be run "like Krispy Kreme Donuts.”
The airport authority voted 3 to 2 last month to remove Snyder from his post. While only one member of that body is a county commissioner, all authority members are appointed by the commission.
While he said it was his “extreme pleasure” to serve as airport manager, Snyder blamed his firing on his refusal to “bow down to special interests.”
In a written Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, copies of which he provided to the press, Snyder asked for a wide range of documents, including minutes of airport authority public meetings and executive sessions, correspondence between Greenbrier commissioners and “any employee, owner or member of the Greenbrier Resort, the Greenbrier Sporting Club and Glade Spring (sic) Resort regarding Greenbrier County Airport operations,” and contract documents and correspondence between commissioners and members of the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s board of directors regarding a marketing loan.
Commission President Lowell Rose issued a written response to the FOIA request three days after receipt, asserting that the commission is not the custodian of several of the documents Snyder requested and promising to produce the rest of the documents on a specified date and time.
“The records that you have requested and for which the Greenbrier County Commission is the custodian, will be produced for your inspection and/or copying in the offices of the Greenbrier County Commission located at 912 Court Street North, Lewisburg, West Virginia at 10:00 a.m. on July 26, 2019,” Rose wrote.
•••
In a courthouse interview with The Register-Herald following the July 9 commission meeting, Snyder said the airport was $330,000 “in the hole” when he took over as manager in early 2015. That deficit was erased, he said, “in time for an important election.”
He also alluded to high-level political interference in the management of the airport, pointing to his own resistance to those attempts as a reason for his dismissal.
“Maybe I just upset the applecart,” he said.
Noting that he has military retirement benefits that will afford him “other choices” heading into the future, Snyder predicted, “I will be a lot better for it.”
He denied any personal political aspirations, saying, “I have never entertained a run for political office, but I have a lot of people asking me to do so.”
He would, however, like to see younger, more forward-thinking candidates emerge in the near future, he said.
“This region will never reach its full potential until we get rid of the same old politics,” Snyder said. “If we’re going to attract new businesses, we need to pull back the veil and get young people to run for office.
“It’s the politics that’s keeping us dead last; it’s not the people. I still love West Virginia to my core. It’s time for West Virginians to move forward.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com