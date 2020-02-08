white sulphur springs — Monongahela National Forest is seeking volunteer camp hosts and gatehouse attendants at several campgrounds in the Richwood and White Sulphur Springs areas for the 2020 recreation season.
These opportunities begin in early April and end in late November.
Volunteers provide information to visitors and help maintain the campground. Time commitments range from four weeks to the entire season. Camp hosts are required to be on site six days per week and gatehouse attendants five days a week, including weekends and holidays.
Volunteers will be provided a free campsite, and reimbursement for allowed expenses is available.
All necessary tools and supplies will be provided by the Forest Service.
For more information, a full list of duties and how to apply, visit:
Bishop Knob Campground Host: https://www.volunteer.gov/results.cfm?ID=9646
Cranberry Campground Host: https://www.volunteer.gov/results.cfm?ID=12825
Lake Sherwood Campground Host: https://www.volunteer.gov/results.cfm?ID=12001
Lake Sherwood Gatehouse Attendant: https://www.volunteer.gov/results.cfm?ID=14656
Summit Lake Campground Host: https://www.volunteer.gov/results.cfm?ID=14752