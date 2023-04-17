The policeman’s pool in Beckley still needs at least 50 more families to sign up for memberships before the end of April to have enough funds to stay open for the summer.
Dean Capehart, who serves as treasurer for the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) pool at the Black Diamond Lodge on Lakeview Drive in Beckley, said they have been doing everything they can to get new members including lowering the membership price.
Capehart said they dropped the membership fee for the pool to $275. The previous pool membership fee was $350.
Even with the price drop, Capehart said they’ve only had 100 people sign up for memberships, but to stay open for the whole season, which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, they need at least 150.
Capehart said anyone in the community is eligible to apply for a membership.
“We do use (the pool) more as a – kind of like a way to connect with the public,” he said. “... It's not just for police officers.”
Capehart said he’s not quite sure why membership has dropped off.
“I can just speculate – the attitude of the kids. They don't want to do the outdoor stuff much anymore,” he said. “And I guess money. A couple years ago when the Covid stuff hit, we had to close down one year. And then the next (year) it was still people were financially strapped. That's one of the reasons we dropped the membership dues way down.”
In previous years, Capehart said the FOP was able to offset low membership numbers using income made from the video lottery run by the lodge. However, that operation closed over a year ago.
Capehart said getting their pool open is even more important this year now that the city, not being able to find a qualified pool manager, has announced it will not open its two pools.
“It gives people some place to go,” he said. “For $275 for the season, that’s a pretty good price for something to do when there’s not a lot to do.”
The FOP pool will accept memberships until April 26. If they have not met their membership goal by then, Capehart said they will refund the membership fees to anyone who has already paid.
Membership forms are available at fopbeckleywv.com.
Unlike the city’s pool, Capehart said they typically don’t have a problem finding lifeguards.
“Last year we had 12 employees, and I think out of that probably nine of them were actual lifeguards,” he said. “We also run a concession stand.”
Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said they decided to not open the city’s two pools this year after being unable to find a pool manager.
Last year, Beckley’s pools were managed by an offsite company called USA Pools. Baker said the city ran into several issues with management and staffing, which is why so much hung on being able to find a pool manager who would be onsite daily.
Beckley initially began its search for a pool manager in February. By mid-April, Baker said they had only four applicants, and none had the proper certifications.
When The Register-Herald first broke the news regarding the city’s pools, many took to social media to express their outrage and frustration.
A rally has since been planned to protest the city’s decision to close its pools for the 2023 season. The New River Pool Rally will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Beckley City Hall on South Kanawha Street.
With one less place for residents to cool off this summer, Capehart said they are hoping to host some events at the pool that will be open to everyone.
“In past years, we had a thing called ‘Flick and Float,’ where in the nighttime they’d show movies and let you float around out in the pool while you're watching the movie,” he said. “We're hoping to bring it back.”
Capehart said these events will come with a separate fee for anyone who wants to attend.
He added that the FOP pool can also be rented out after hours for parties.
Raleigh County Parks and Rec Director Molly Williams said she is “comfortable” with the number of lifeguards they have been able to hire this season for Lake Stephens.
“We can always use a few more, but we're still going to be able to open for the season,” Williams said. “We have three that are already certified, and we have 10 that will be taking the course in May.”
The lake and Aqua Park at Lake Stephens will open on Labor Day.
