Taste of Our Towns (TOOT), a wildly popular street festival in downtown Lewisburg that benefits Carnegie Hall, is right around the corner.
Food vendors of all sorts — from restaurants and catering companies to church and school organizations — will line Washington Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, selling signature delicacies to a crowd expected to number in the thousands.
Vendors will offer a wide variety of tempting dishes for every taste.
Festival-goers with a sweet tooth can choose from more than a dozen items, including GEHS Prostart’s apple crisp with cinnamon whipped cream, Renick Christian Fellowship’s homemade doughnuts, and Amy’s Cakes & Cones’ chocolate ganache cupcakes and pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese icing.
Chili-lovers are invited to try The Greenbrier’s spicy three-bean brisket chili and Corn + Flour’s white bean chicken chili with a cornbread muffin.
Hankering for some seafood? The Greenbrier Sporting Club will offer shrimp & grits, Stuart’s Smokehouse + Seafood will serve stuffed fried shrimp, Lux Catering will have lobster bisque and Food & Friends will offer two seafood choices — lobster rolls and scallop chowder.
Other vendors will feature beverages, sandwiches, soups, pepperoni rolls, pizza slices, quesadillas, kettle corn, baked goods and much more.
Items from Saturday’s 27 vendors can be purchased only with TOOT Tokens, which are sold in lots of five for $5. Tokens can be secured in advance in Lewisburg by stopping by the Carnegie Hall box office at 611 Church St., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (cash, check or credit card), or the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center at 905 Washington St., W., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (cash or check only). Unlimited tokens will also be sold at token booths throughout the venue on the day of the festival.
•••
Entertainment for the 35th annual TOOT celebration includes Seldom Free, Better Than We Sound and Hello June playing on the Lafayette Street stage; the West Virginia Renaissance Festival performing on the Church Street stage; and the Greenbrier Valley Optimistic Ukulele Band and Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Band on Carnegie Hall’s upper terrace.
Due to food safety regulations, pets are not permitted on the festival grounds. Service animals are permitted.
Parking for TOOT is available in the large lot behind New River Community and Technical College’s campus, in the city’s municipal parking lots on Foster and Washington streets and in designated areas around town. Handicap-accessible parking will be offered in the City National Bank lot and the municipal lot on U.S. 219.
For visitors staying the weekend in Lewisburg, Carnegie Hall is also presenting a performance by Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets to the performance start at $25, with discounts available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens and those in military service. To purchase tickets for this concert, call the box office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or stop by Carnegie Hall at 611 Church St. in Lewisburg.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com