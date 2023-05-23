The Mountaineer Food Bank and Mobile Food Pantry will hold a food giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on Wednesday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while supplies last.
Food giveaway scheduled for Wednesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium
