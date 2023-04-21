The Mountaineer Food Bank and Mobile Food Pantry will have a food giveaway in Fayette County at the former Mount Hope High School and Heritage Center at 100 High School Drive in Mount Hope on Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Food giveaway scheduled for Mount Hope
