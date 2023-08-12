Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry has received a contribution of $2,700 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.
Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry will use the gift to offset the increasing cost of food.
“We are very appreciative of the grant from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. With the contribution to our food pantry, we can continue to provide nutritious food and make an impactful difference to our local and surrounding communities in Raleigh County. We are very thankful for the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gift,” said Millie Cox, director of Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry.
Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry’s Mission is to assist in alleviating hunger in Raleigh County and surrounding communities by providing food and spiritual encouragement to uplift those in need.
Emergency food bags are available to those in crisis or immediate need. The food pantry serves over 130 individuals and families monthly, which includes approximately 50-55 monthly food bags being provided and delivered to a residential apartment building, housing senior citizens and disabled individuals. Spiritual and emotional needs are also met with prayer when anyone expresses a desire for prayer.
Since opening the food pantry in October 2005, Food for Body and Soul has assisted over 8,000 individuals and families in Raleigh County.
