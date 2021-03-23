editor's pick featured Food bank giveaway Wednesday Mar 23, 2021 2 hrs ago In this file photo, vehicles are shown in line in the parking lot of Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley recently to receive food boxes from Mountaineer Food Bank. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald) Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald Mountaineer Food Bank will have a mobile food pantry giveaway Wednesday from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, one foodbox per person. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Giveaway Pantry Social Service Mountaineer Food Bank Food Bank Food Linda K. Epling Stadium Trending Video LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Joyce Frances Bailey Thelma Etta Goddard Teddy Ray Jarrell Larry Bruce Raines Calloway, Mrs. Edna Monday Puzzles Monday crossword 052520 NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Senate Bill 334 will effectively end syringe exchange/harm reduction programs in all West Virginia counties. Is that a good idea? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald