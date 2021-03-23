Food bank giveaway Wednesday

In this file photo, vehicles are shown in line in the parking lot of Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley recently to receive food boxes from Mountaineer Food Bank. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Mountaineer Food Bank will have a mobile food pantry giveaway Wednesday from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During this time, one foodbox per person.

