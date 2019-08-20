A Beckley Police Department corporal was promoted to “sergeant” on Monday, after one year of returning to the department and following a lengthy legal battle.
Sgt. Bryan Atterson accepted the promotion in a special ceremony that included his dad, , Mike Atterson, a former Beckley Fire Department Chief and member of Common Council.
In 2013, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged the younger Atterson with domestic battery and unlawful detention of his then-live-in girlfriend, both misdemeanors.
Tim Deems, then-Beckley Police Chief, placed Atterson on administrative leave. In March 2014, Atterson entered a pre-trial diversion agreement, meaning the battery charge would be dropped after he served one year of probation, pending no new charges were filed in the interim.
Atterson also agreed to undergo psychological treatment for behavior issues for one year.
Two months later, the Law Enforcement Professional Standards (LEPS) subcommittee voted to decertify Atterson, rendering him unable to serve as a law enforcement officer in West Virginia.
At the time, Atterson’s attorney Christopher Davis said the subcommittee decertified his client because the original agreement contained “plea language.” However, in March 2015, Division of Justice and Community Services Director Rick Staton upheld Atterson’s decertification after reviewing his appeal.
The denial of Atterson’s appeal meant he was not permitted to wear a badge, uniform, weapon, operate a police car or be involved in any activity in any capacity with Beckley Police Department or any other law enforcement agency that would lead the public to believe he is a sworn law enforcement officer.
In May 2017, however, Raleigh County Circuit Court overturned Staton’s ruling, and ordered Atterson’s recertification as a police officer. In the ruling, Judge John A. Hutchison found that there is a “liberty interest” in Atterson’s ability to work as a police officer under constitutional due process protection as he was a civil service employee.
Administrative Law Judge and hearing examiner David Adkins stated in court documents that some of the key findings made by the LEPS subcommittee were inaccurate. Adkins argued there was no evidence that Atterson was intoxicated, and there was “significant disagreement” of any evidence of domestic battery. Judge Hutchison agreed.
The ruling also said that LEPS did not learn of the events through the normal process, but instead decertified Atterson after hearing the allegations from the media. The ruling noted the LEPS subcommittee did not subpoena the alleged victim to testify.
After reviewing more than 30 hours of testimony and multiple exhibits, hearing examiner Adkins said the testimony of Atterson was more “credible and believable” than that of the alleged victim. He also noted the victim’s interest in preserving her relationship with Atterson immediately following the incident which, “distorts her version of events on the night in question.”
Judge Hutchison ultimately ruled that the LEPS subcommittee acted “unreasonable, without consideration and in disregard of the facts and circumstances of the case” by revoking Atterson’s certification as a police officer.
The court ruled that the decision of the LEPS subcommittee was “arbitrary and capricious” because their findings were not supported by evidence.
In June this year, the State of West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals found no substantial question of law, and concurred with Raleigh County Circuit Court’s order.
Although posts to social media by some in Beckley criticized the city for placing him back on the force after the 2013 charges, Atterson said he had no criminal charges of domestic violence prior to the 2013 charges and has had none since then.
He returned to BPD in August 2018, after completing field training.
“The incident had a serious impact on me, but it will not sway my judgment in any way, when responding to calls for service, such as domestic violence,” he said Tuesday. “I am committed to my job.
“I’m committed to serving the city of Beckley and its citizens, and I will take every call serious and handle each call impartially and investigate every situation with diligence and uphold the honor, pride and integrity that is expected of every police officer in the city of Beckley.”