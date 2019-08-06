A $5,000 grant, awarded to the newly formed Mullens Community Development Corporation by the FOCUS West Virginia Brownsfield program, may be the foundation for the small town's revitalization.
“The seed is being planted to start this project,” Mayor Jenny Ann Martin emphasized prior to the check presentation ceremonies Tuesday evening.
Mullens Community Development Corporation (MCDC) members hope to eventually restore both the Wyoming Hotel and Webster Apartment buildings – both historic structures in the small town.
Both buildings have been donated to the city by the current owner Sam Webster, according to Carolyn Wilcox, who is the MCDC president.
Wilcox and Webster, both Mullens natives, are former classmates, she said.
The seven-member community development group has several ideas – office space, medical facilities, housing, among numerous others – for the buildings once restoration has been completed, explained Patrick Brooks, who serves as secretary.
The MCDC is akin to an economic development authority specifically for Mullens, Brooks said.
“Our mission is broad,” he noted.
Additional MCDC members include Martin, who serves as vice president; Marsha Catron, treasurer; along with Webster, Mark Blackwell, and Audra Blackwell.
Brooks said the group plans to conduct listening sessions to obtain community input before any decisions are made about the structures.
“This could open a world of possibilities for Mullens – tourism, economic development,” Martin said.
“This grant is just the start,” she explained. “This is such a great economic opportunity for Mullens.”
She said there is still a lot of work that has to be completed.
“We'll have to have studies of the structures, environmental studies of the buildings... This is just the beginning,” Martin emphasized. “We have a long road ahead of us.”
Martin said she believes good times are returning to Mullens.
The grant was one of six awarded this year, according to Patrick Kirby, FOCUS WV program director.
One of the reasons the grant was successful was the MCDC has a vision for the properties, Kirby noted.
“The Wyoming Hotel and Webster Apartment Building Project provides an initial stepping stone for revitalization efforts by initiating redevelopment progress and spurring community involvement,” Kirby said.
Forty-two of the grants previously awarded through the program have leveraged $20 million in additional grant monies, Kirby noted.
He believes the Mullens project will take more than a dozen additional grants to complete the funding.
FOCUS WV will provide technical assistance, help with identifying funding resources, among other support throughout the project, explained Carrie Staton, a former Mullens resident, who is the FOCUS WV program associate director.
The Foundation for Overcoming Challenges and Utilizing Strengths (FOCUS) West Virginia Brownfields program funds were awarded by the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers through funding from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
The program provides financial and technical assistance enabling communities in West Virginia to create a redevelopment vision for brownfield properties of strategic community interest.
Brownfields are identified as abandoned or underutilized properties that have not been redeveloped due to real or perceived environmental barriers and may include former gas stations, glass factories, machine shops, manufacturing and processing facilities, dry cleaners, and mine scarred lands.
The program was funded through a grant from the Benedum Foundation through the WVU Foundation, a private nonprofit corporation that generates, receives and administers private gifts for West Virginia University.