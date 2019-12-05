As Christmas is quickly approaching, FMRS Health Systems needs assistance with a fundraising drive.
Its Residential and Community Program serves individuals who have a chronic mental illness, intellectual disability and/or substance abuse disorder that need help with day to day activities. Many of its consumers have been confined to hospitals and are living in semi-independent situations for the first time in years.
FMRS has approximately 150 adults who receive supportive services in the community. They are either currently residing in FMRS Group Homes, supported living sites, or their own apartment with support. These individuals have limited financial resources, and many do not have family to purchase gifts for them. Without FMRS efforts, they will not have a special Christmas, spent with friends and family with gifts under the tree.
FMRS is planning a large Christmas dinner for these individuals, with gifts for everyone.
This project is extremely costly and FMRS is asking the community for monetary donations to assist with this effort. All money donated will be used to provide the dinner and purchase gifts for these individuals. Your contribution is tax deductible as FMRS is a private, non-profit 501 C-3 organization.
You can make a check payable to FMRS Health Systems Inc. and indicate on the memo line that it is intended for the FMRS Residential Special Projects Fund. If you would prefer to stop by the office, donations will be accepted by Ann Donegan or Jennifer Hamrick.
Donations can also be mailed, with the same notation on the memo line, to:
FMRS Health Systems, Inc., 101 South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley WV 25801
For more information, contact Ann Donegan at 304-256-7100, ext. 1155 or Jennifer Hamrick at 304-256-7100, ext. 1171.