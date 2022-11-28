Whether it’s the flu, coronavirus or any number of colds running amok this time of year, doctors and schools recommend that if students are sick, they should stay home until they’re no longer symptomatic.
However, in Greenbrier County, the advice is causing sporadic school closures as a result of teachers coming down sick in the midst of a statewide teacher shortage.
“The schools where the decision was made to close we had noticed an increasing trend of student absences, but the real determinant was that there was not enough staff to work and we didn’t have enough substitutes to cover those classrooms,” said Paula B. McCoy, lead school nurse for Greenbrier County Schools.
These closures began toward the end of October with both Western Greenbrier Middle School and Rupert Elementary closed for several days because of “increased incidence of flu & flu-like symptoms among students & staff,” according to the district’s Facebook page.
In November, three elementary schools, along with Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, were closed for two to fours days citing the same cause.
While school districts try to avoid unplanned school closures, McCoy said they are fortunate that they haven’t had any countywide closures.
“We try to keep schools open if at all possible because kids need that stability and the parents who work rely on the schools for child care,” she said.
“And when you do close school, parents who work many times have to rely on individuals who are more vulnerable to illness, like grandparents, to keep the children,” McCoy said.
“We try to stay open if we can at all, but if the numbers are increasing rapidly, and or we don’t have enough staff, then (Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent Jeff) Bryant will make a decision to close.”
McCoy said remote learning was also not an option during these school closures because, while students may not be in the classrooms, there still needs to be a teacher to teach remotely.
“We did not ask staff to work (remotely) because really, we had a lot of staff sick and that was the main reason we had to close,” she said.
Although other schools in the region have not announced any closures as a result of lack of staffing, the state is facing a major teacher shortage.
MetroNews reported recently that figures released by the West Virginia Department of Education that showed 1,544 non-certified teachers in classrooms this school year. That is up from about 1,200 last year and more than twice the number from 2015, when West Virginia hired about 600 non-certified teachers.
Carla Warren, the state agency’s director of educator development and support, was also quoted in the article saying this is an issue the state has faced for many years.
“And it really boils down to a basic supply and demand problem,” Warren said. “We have more and more teachers leaving the profession or retiring and not enough teachers are coming out of teacher preparation programs to fill those vacancies.”
Benefits of the flu vaccine
Although there is no easy or quick fix for the teacher shortage, there are many fast and reliable ways to prevent the spread and contraction of the flu and other illnesses.
Dr. Erica Tuckwiller, a pediatrician with AccessHealth in Beckley, said that starts with vaccinations.
Regardless of occupation or age, Tuckwiller said getting the flu vaccine can help individuals from contracting the flu and lessen the likelihood that, if infected, they will spread it to others.
Tuckwiller said flu rates dipped during the height of Covid when lockdowns, social distancing and mask mandates were in place but now that those precautions are gone, so are their added benefits.
Tuckwiller said she’s also seeing a drop in flu vaccinations.
“I haven’t seen the official numbers, but, so far this year, it seems that fewer families are coming into the office requesting the flu vaccine for their children — which is unfortunate,” she said. “With all of the safety precautions that were put in place to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, flu infection rates dipped over the past few years. And, understandably, a lot of families let their guard down.
“It was nice to get a break, but the flu didn’t go away,” she said. “And now, with the return to school and pre-pandemic activities, the flu is back in full force and there are a lot of people who are being caught unprepared.”
According to a Nov. 11 release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, vaccination rates for the flu are down statewide and have been for some time.
“For the past two consecutive years, flu vaccine rates in West Virginia have been lower than they were before the pandemic,” said Shannon McBee, the state’s epidemiologist, in the release. “Despite seeing more flu cases in our state and the nation, we are concerned about the lack of an uptick in vaccine rates. Additionally, RSV and Covid cases continue to circulate which could further overwhelm our hospital system.”
This news was part of a release which reported the state’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no details of the death will be released including the child’s name, hometown, county, age and gender.
A total of five influenza-associated pediatric deaths, as of Nov. 11, have been reported nationwide during the 2022-23 influenza season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tuckwiller said some parents’ aversion to the flu vaccine stems from the knowledge that it is not 100 percent effective. She said others are just exhausted from the multiple Covid vaccinations and booster that are also being pushed right now.
“After all the talk about vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic, families are tired,” Tuckwiller said. “The idea that the flu shot is not 100 percent effective at preventing their child from getting the flu makes some question whether it’s worth it.”
Regardless, Tuckwiller said that the flu shot can lower the odds that a child will become seriously ill or develop complications from the illness.
“Contraction of the flu can lead to development of pneumonia, ear infections and sinus infections,” she said. “Receiving the flu vaccination can potentially help reduce the number of school days missed for children and, in turn, reduce the number of workdays missed for parents.”
She added that she’s also heard from parents who don’t find it necessary because they don’t think contracting the flu is likely for themselves or their children.
“Each year I hear families rationalize, ‘Well, we don’t really go anywhere anyway,’ suggesting they are less likely to contract the flu,” Tuckwiller said. “This may have some truth to it, but I can assure you that I have had that very conversation with so very many families and have then diagnosed their children with the flu a few weeks later.”
For parents looking to vaccinate their children, Tuckwiller said the process is simple and easy.
“Simply call and schedule an appointment with your pediatrician,” she said. “If your child doesn’t have a health care provider they see regularly, consider making this the time to establish care, and start by calling to schedule your child for their flu vaccine today.
“You can also find flu vaccines at other places, including the health department and various pharmacies,” Tuckwiller said. “However, I would caution parents that not all establishments outside of the pediatrician’s office administer flu shots to young children. I recommend families call and ask about flu vaccine availability for their child’s particular age group.”
With children 6 months old through 8 years old who are receiving a flu vaccine for the very first time, Tuckwiller said the process is slightly different.
“...They should receive two doses of the influenza vaccine, with four weeks in between the two doses,” she said. “If it was your child’s first time receiving the flu vaccine last flu season, but they only received one dose of the flu vaccine and never made it back to the doctor to get their second dose, those kids 6 months old through 8 years old should receive two doses of the influenza vaccine this flu season. Once that two-dose series has been completed, each year after, the child will only have to receive one dose of the flu vaccine to be considered adequately covered for that flu season.”
Tuckwiller said the most common misconception regarding the flu vaccine is that it gives patients the flu.
“The reason most people think this is the case is that they wait too long before getting their flu shot, then get the shot during peak flu season, when it is very likely that they have already come into contact with someone who has the flu illness,” she said.
“Then they get sick with the flu a few days after their shot — not because of the shot, but as a result of their exposure to the individual who actually had the virus — and voila,” she said.
“Because the individual couldn’t actually see the flu virus circulating, they look to the one concrete thing to tie their illness to — the shot. and flu shots can sometimes cause side effects that can be mistaken for flu, but those vaccine side effects are generally mild in severity and disappear after a few days.”
To locate a flu vaccine, visit vaccines.gov/find-vaccines.
