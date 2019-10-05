CHARLESTON — In commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Delegate Sharon Malcolm, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities throughout Kanawha County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019; the day of services celebrating her life.
Malcolm, who lived in Mink Shoals, Kanawha County, “passed away peacefully in her sleep,” campaign staff said. Malcolm, 72, represented House District 39, northern Kanawha County, which spans the Sissonville, Mink Shoals and Cross Lanes areas.