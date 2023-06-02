The life and legacy of former West Virginia Senator William “Billy” Wayne Bailey will be remembered Saturday throughout the state as his friends and family gather to celebrate his life.
Bailey, a native of Bluefield, died May 14 at the age of 65.
His funeral service will take place at noon Saturday at St. Timothy’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Hurricane.
In commemoration of his life and service as a West Virginia senator, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Friday ordering all United States and West Virginia state flags on all state-owned facilities throughout Charleston and Cabell County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk Saturday.
Bailey was appointed to serve in the West Virginia Senate as a Wyoming County senator in 1991, elected in 1992, and again in 1996, and served the citizens of West Virginia in that capacity from 1991 to 2004. He then joined the West Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs as deputy secretary and served in that role until his retirement in Cabell County in 2019.
