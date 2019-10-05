CHARLESTON — In honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, and in accordance with President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk this Sunday.
The Governor has also called upon the citizens of West Virginia to participate in appropriate ceremonies to honor our fire and emergency services personnel and their invaluable service to our communities in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.