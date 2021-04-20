Five of seven members of Beckley Common Council said Tuesday that a historic building at 227 Prince Street should be rehabilitated and sold to an investor, rather than demolished.
Empire Salvage of Bluefield made a bid to tear down the building, a former medical lab that was built in 1936 and purchased by the city for $111,000 in 2018.
Tom Sopher (Ward I), Bob Canter (Ward II), Rob Dunlap (Ward III), Janine Bullock (Ward V) and At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy toured the inside of the former medical lab building on Tuesday morning.
Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price and At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter did not enter the building. Both have expressed support for the city's plan to demolish the structure.
On Tuesday, the five Council members who toured the building said that they will not support demolition. They reported the building is structurally sound but needs rehabilitated.
"We have an opportunity to invest in our city with this building," said Canter. "We have an opportunity to lead the way in revitalizing our uptown community.
"By taking the opportunities we're setting the precedent for new business to come into town and follow our lead," he added. "We need to take charge and be the leader in revitalizing our downtown."
Sopher said the building could be saved. He reported the structure has a strong foundation, brick exterior walls, a dry basement and steel construction from "top to bottom."
"It does have some issues that would definitely need addressed, but, all in all, it's a strong building," said Sopher, a local historian. "It sounds like the city would not spend any money to refurbish the building but would spend money to take it down.
"I feel strongly it should be sold at auction to the highest bidder, with the stipulation the building would be brought back to code within a certain time period."
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump have said the structure is dilapidated, and Empire Salvage of Bluefield has placed a bid with the city to tear down the structure for $62,000. Rappold said that city engineers have said the building presents a danger to the public. He reported the roof is damaged, there is standing water in the building and a number of fowl have roosted there.
Rappold said the city had tried to sell the building to two different investors. Both had refused to purchase it. Rappold said the investors, respectively, reported the building would cost from $1.2 million to $1.5 million to renovate.
During the regular April 12 meeting of council, Sopher said he did not want to approve the demolition bid until the Historic Landmarks Commission had given input. Dunlap, an attorney who renovated the historic Beckley Newspapers building on Prince Street, said it was not legally sound to demolish the building before the commission provided its assessment. Dunlap said he would not vote on demolition until after he had seen the inside of the building.
Reedy suggested the building be placed on auction instead of demolished. At a suggestion by Bullock, which Canter verbally supported, Council tabled the demolition bid.
After touring the building on Tuesday, Bullock noted that council has not discussed rehabilitation and restoration of 227 Prince Street.
"Therefore, the building should be sold at auction, with a time frame of meeting the standards of Code Enforcement," she said.
Reedy noted that a section of the floor had fallen in due to rotting. A leak in the roof had caused the rot, he said. He said the roof is damaged and that the building would need a new roof and likely would require replacement of roof beams.
"When going into the basement, I feel very confident in the structure because the metal beams and metal post that is supporting the weight and the first level floor is solid concrete," Reedy said. "With that being said, I believe the building could be salvaged at a way lower cost than the $1 million cost we were told.
"I think we need to consider auctioning or selling the property to an investor, with the stipulation they have to have it up to code in a certain amount of time."
Dunlap renovated the historic Beckley Newspapers building on Prince Street, turning it from a dilapidated and abandoned structure into nicer apartments for professionals and college students.
Rappold, who had been in favor initially of tearing down the building, had permitted Dunlap to purchase and renovate the building, with the caveat that Dunlap must have the building renovated to city standards within a certain time frame or see the building demolished.
Rappold had once denied Dunlap's request for a time extension on rehabilitation of the Beckley Newspapers building, but Dunlap managed to renovate the building on time and to divide it into at least five living spaces. The building currently generates income and tax revenue for the city.
Mayor Rappold has said the historic Beckley Newspapers building had been uncommonly well-engineered, according to engineers who looked at it, and that the medical lab building is currently "dangerous," according to warnings from an engineer.
Dunlap is a former member of the Historic Landmarks Commission, a five-member body that is responsible for overseeing the eight-block historic district in Beckley. Courthouse Square is on the National Register of Historic Places, making the town and building owners eligible for tax benefits and federal grants for preserving the historic integrity of the buildings.
Since 2015, the city has been in danger of losing the federal status because of demolitions and unapproved renovations to other historic buildings.
The commission has not met since December 2019. Earlier this month, commission member Sam Interdonato suggested he would, in the future, like the Historic Landmarks Commission to play a more active role in decisions about demolition and renovations of historic structures.
M. Miller Development Services is currently preparing a redevelopment plan for downtown. The same firm wrote an assessment a few years ago. Recently, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher had suggested the city pursue a new redevelopment plan. Rappold is chair of the NRGRDA Board of Directors.
"Salvaging any structure in the downtown historic district is always preferable," Rappold said Tuesday, in response to Council members' comments. "However, in this case, it is extremely cost prohibitive.
"If this building were auctioned, we would obviously be compelled to provide any potential bidder with the list of serious structural problems the building has such as the wavering outside walls and crumbling brick, some of which have fallen periodically."