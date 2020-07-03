[br]RUPERT [ndash] Drema Gail Sanford Bowles, 76, of Rupert passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home following a long illness. Born on May 25, 1944 in Rainelle, she was the daughter of Theda Ferrice Surbaugh Sanford and the late Elmer Sanford. In addition to her father, she is prece…