First Woman's Club Fall Festival set for Saturday

Beckley Woman’s Club is celebrating Halloween with the group’s first Fall/Halloween Festival for kids on Saturday.
“There will be witches and ghosties, pumpkins, mummies and treats galore,” Woman’s Club First Vice President Cindy Worley said in a press release on Monday. “There will be hotdogs and popcorn and games with prizes to win.
“You can have your picture taken with a witch and your fortune told in a crystal ball,” she added. “And it’s all for fun.”
Worley said the festival, which is co-sponsored by Tim Berry Real Estate and Eckley Orthodontics, is designed for children ages 12 and under.
She said club members wanted to offer a Halloween event that was not just about treats.
“Oh, we will have treats, but it is not just about candy,” she added. “We will have games like bobbing for apples, a spider toss and mummy wrapping.
“We will have a spooky scene set up where they can have their picture taken with a witch. We have a fortune teller with a crystal ball. We will have a story telling station on the stage,” she explained.
There will also be a “witches dance” performed by Alexandria and her dance troupe, Worley added.
Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, but there will not be any costume judging.
“This is just for fun,” Worley said. “There will be no pressure to have the best costume.
“And if a child doesn’t want to wear a costume, that is OK, too.”
The club members will be serving hot dogs, popcorn, cookies and other food and drink.
Worley advised parents to bring their own cameras or cell phones to get photos.
“If that is not possible, a photo will be taken for them at no charge,” she added.
Children who attend will get treats and food for free, but Worley emphasized that all children must be accompanied by an adult.
“We want parents to come with their children and have some fun, too,” she said.
Worley said the Beckley Woman’s Club has a long history of community involvement, and hosting this event is their way of providing a “safe little party for the smaller children.”
“We have had an influx of new younger members who have added new life to our club, and we are thrilled to be able to host new activities,” she said.
“We are also so very fortunate that we had two business step up to sponsor our event,” Worley. “We want to thank Tim R. Berry Real Estate and Eckley Orthodontics for partnering with us.”
Lewis Automotive has provided a gift basket and prize, and Tickety Boo Mercantile assisted with props.
“We are also very grateful for their involvement,” noted Worley. “Business such as these are so important when it comes to helping the children in our area have an evening of family-oriented fun.”
The Fall/Halloween Festival will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Woman’s Club clubhouse at 202 Park Avenue, across from City National Bank and beside Bobby Pruitt Stadium.
More information is available by visiting The Woman’s Club Facebook page or by contacting Worley at 304-228-1852.