First lady pays West Virginia a visit

First lady Jill Biden and Jennifer Garner will travel to West Virginia on Thursday, but won’t be making any stops in southern West Virginia.
The First Lady will arrive at Yeager Airport in Charleston at 11:15 a.m. and greet local officials.
At 12:45 p.m., the First Lady and Garner will tour Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Calhoun County.
Later, the First Lady and Garner will visit a vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston.
Before departing from Yeager Airport, the First Lady will greet the West Virginia National Guard and their families.