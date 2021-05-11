First lady pays West Virginia a visit

 AP PhotoFormer first lady Rosalynn Carter looks on as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave the home of former President Jimmy Carter during a trip to mark Biden's 100th day in office, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

First lady Jill Biden and Jennifer Garner will travel to West Virginia on Thursday, but won’t be making any stops in southern West Virginia.

The First Lady will arrive at Yeager Airport in Charleston at 11:15 a.m. and greet local officials.

At 12:45 p.m., the First Lady and Garner will tour Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Calhoun County.

Later, the First Lady and Garner will visit a vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston.

Before departing from Yeager Airport, the First Lady will greet the West Virginia National Guard and their families.

React to this story:

4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video