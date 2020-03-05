The next edition of Lewisburg’s First Fridays after Five will be celebrated from 5 to 8 p.m. this Friday. During this event, downtown shops, galleries and restaurants will remain late serving complimentary refreshments and offering entertainment.
• The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center will observe March as National Quilt Month with a display created by the Alderson Quilters & Crafters Guild. Visitors on Friday evening will be able to meet the quilters and buy a chance on the group’s annual “rent quilt,” as well as enjoy the music of Strum Sum Band.
• Signaling that spring is just around the corner, Bella will feature yellow, pink and green in samples of cheeses, wines and gourmet goodies.
• Edith’s will offer guests samples of spicy queso “popcorners.” The light, crispy popcorn chips can be the perfect snack for March Madness parties.
• Artists will demonstrate their techniques at Patina, where complimentary adult beverages will be served.
First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank. For more information, go to visitlewisburgwv.com, check out the event’s Facebook page or call 304-645-4333.
