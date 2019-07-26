First Fridays after Five is particularly special in August. Not only do downtown Lewisburg’s galleries, shops and restaurants remain open until 8 p.m. or later that evening, but Aug. 2 also marks the beginning of the two-day Lewisburg Literary Festival.
Here are some of the special activities planned for the evening:
• Festival-goers are invited to visit the “If I Kept One Book” art installation in the City Green Space on either Friday or Saturday. There they may pick up a piece of chalk and add the name of their favorite book to the display. The small park will also serve as a stage for Emmalea Deal’s alternative rock music from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
• Only a block farther up Washington Street is the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center, home of the Literary Festival Bookstore and the “will call” location for event tickets. Stop by at 6 p.m. for sketch comedy and readings by The Baker Sisters — Margaret Baker and Barbara Baker Elliott. The center will also exhibit the Greenbrier Artists’ “Poetry Inspires Art” show.
• Aggie’s will serve a salted caramel dip, and Vest will feature a jalapeño-peach cheese ball.
• Cooper Gallery will host an artist reception for Bruce Macdonald.
• In honor of the launch of a raffle that will benefit the Greenbrier Humane Society, complimentary Guinness and Girl Scout cookies will be served at Patina, to the accompaniment of traditional Irish music by Patrick O’Flaherty. The raffle prize is an original Irish Pub sign.
• The Lewis Theatre will hold a free screening of “This Boy’s Life” at 7 p.m. The movie is based on a memoir by Tobias Wolff, one of the speakers at this year’s Literary Festival.
• WV Fine Artisans will present August’s artist of the month, James Woodson, who will create glass pendants and miniature animals on the portico. Visitors may enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or fruit-infused water as they watch Woodson work.
• Bella will offer samples of pepperoni rolls and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo wine on Friday evening, in anticipation of a Saturday appearance by Candace Nelson, author of “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll.”
• Dame Maya will offer tarot card readings on a donation basis at Willow & Ryan’s Unique Boutique; call 304-667-4548 to reserve a spot. Visitors may also enjoy a complimentary iced “Walt Whitman’s Green Tea Blend” from the Literary Tea Collection.
• A New Chapter will offer light refreshments and a book giveaway.
• Wandering Bird Gallery will feature Jacko Vassilev Photography and offer a complimentary glass of wine.
• Edith’s will offer samples of Natural Calm, an anti-stress drink.
• Lee Street Listening Room will host a poetry reading by Kirk Judd and Rob Merritt, starting at 9 p.m.
