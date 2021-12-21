Each November for the past 51 years, Marty Hutchinson Stover has decorated First Baptist Church for Christmas.
"About 1970, I would say, they asked me if I would do it, if I would decorate," said Stover, who declined to give her age. "I thought it was a compliment.
"I was thrilled that somebody thought I could do this," she recalled. "So I just did my best."
At Beckley First Baptist Church, as with many churches in southern West Virginia, decorations prepare church members for the Advent season. Not only is the church made beautiful, in honor of Christmas, but the ritual of bringing out cherished decorations from years long ago is a way of remembering past years and beloved church members who have passed.
It is also a season of welcoming strangers and embracing new beginnings.
Stover and her siblings, local attorney Paul Hutchinson (who admits he is an octogenarian), and Julia Long, have been members of the church from birth. Their grandmother was a stockholder and gave money to help start First Baptist, which is affiliated with American Baptist Churches USA.
As a young girl, she had watched her aunt decorate the church. When the torch was passed to Stover, she said she was happy to take the responsibility.
"(My aunt) and several other women, I guess they decided, 'Well, she's a grown woman now, and we're getting older, so let's invite her,'" Stover explained.
"They gave me two women," she recalled. "They were a set of twins, older women. They stayed with me awhile, and I guess they didn't enjoy it that much.
"So, I just kept doing it, year after year."
Stover consulted with Betty Schulte, owner of Beckley Cut Flower. Schulte's shop was across from the church, on the opposite side of Neville Street.
"She's the one that taught me everything," Stover said of Schulte. "We started out with garland up there (on the balcony) and big, red bows.
"Betty Schulte taught me, really, everything, how to decorate this church, so I had a wonderful teacher.
"She just had so many ideas. It was so easy, when you have a partner like that, and you learn from them."
• • •
Stover's eye for beauty and her willingness to serve has been on display in the church sanctuary each Christmas. She hangs Schulte's pine garlands and red bows along the balcony ledges and places lamps, which were first used at First Baptist around 1950, in the church windows.
Silk poinsettias add pops of color to the balcony every Advent season.
At the altar, Stover decorates a Christmas tree and a poinsettia "tree," made of live plants.
Things have changed this year, she said, because one new church member has become her decorating partner.
Howard Vest and his wife joined the church several years ago. Vest had not been a member for very long when he asked Stover if she would like a helper.
Vest constructed a large Christmas tree stand for the middle of the altar, which he said he made so that Stover would agree to not climb a ladder. The stand has added height to the church's traditional tree.
"He built that tree," Stover remarked. "The stand underneath it, he built it, and, therefore, it 'grew.'"
To accommodate two new monitor screens that the church added to the altar this year, Vest placed the large Christmas tree in the middle of the altar and divided the traditional large poinsettia tree into two trees of 100 blooms, which he positioned on either side.
The live flowers are a gift from First Lady Cathy Justice, who grew up at First Baptist, and Gov. Jim Justice, who are members. The Justices donated the live poinsettias that are in the two poinsettia trees.
"He does it every year," Stover remarked.
To top the altar Christmas tree, Vest twisted 1,000 LED lights into a "star." Then, he wrapped 2,000 lights along the tree's branches.
"Howard puts lights on everything," Stover said, approvingly. "It's wonderful.
"I hadn't changed it, much. When he came, it just was wonderful, the ideas.
"He's very creative."
• • •
Three decades ago, children in the church made the Christmas tree ornaments.
"You want the children involved," Stover, a retired educator who still substitute teaches, said. "They're the future, and we've got to train them."
Those "children" — John Bruce, the Dr. Mark Holliday's twin daughters and others who cut out the paper so many years ago —are adults now, some with families of their own.
Every Christmas, Stover unpacks and hangs the ornaments, which are in pristine condition.
In front of the altar is a Nativity, given to the church by member David Carrico. The manger scene glimmers with 1,500 LED lights that Vest placed.
Church members and visitors seem to love the glowing sanctuary.
"It seems like it draws people together, to see families gather around to take pictures," Vest added.
First Baptist members who have gone ahead to their eternal rest are specially remembered each holiday season.
The church parlor, donated by long-time church member Betty Wilkes, who is more than 100 years old, and her late sister, Joan Wilkes, hosts another special tree.
Its abundance of snowy ornaments invite guests to stop and gaze.
The tree baubles once belonged to Carol Porterfield Sellards, a member who died in October after a battle with a rare type of lymphoma.
This year marks the first Christmas that Sellards will not be with her church family.
"These all came from her," Stover said, indicating the crocheted and glittery bulbs, the crystal angels and a partridge with a long, luxurious tail. "She gave them to me two or three. years ago."
Sellards got to see her ornaments on the parlor tree during the last Christmas she spent at her church. Now, she and her generosity are remembered.
"It's special," Stover added. "A nice lady like her, and I just wanted her to see what I do with them every year, to make her happy, for her to see (that) what she had (is) being used, and we care about it.
"And so we make a special place for it."
Vest has given the church a unique piece of art — a handmade wreath that he fashioned from pine cones and peach seeds in 1992.
His late sister, Diana Whittaker, gave him the pine cones, which came from Jacksonville, Fla. He cut the cones with wire cutters into flowers and other shapes.
"My mom made them when I was a little kid," he explained.
Vest and Stover want to share their Christmas decorations and the story of Christ's birth with others.
They invite the public to come to First Baptist Church at 422 Neville Street on Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. for a Candlelight Christmas Eve service.
Rev. Doc Adkins will offer the service.
Visitors are invited to take a poinsettia home with them.
Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m.
More information is available by visiting beckleyfirstbaptist.org and by calling 304-253-4252.