NEW RIVER GORGE — Anyone who knows about the New River Gorge knows of its spectacular views.
The views the landlocked get from the rim of the gorge are nothing compared to those seen by those dangling from ropes, though.
That’s what Debra Parker says at least, and she should know.
A popular longtime area photographer, Parker got her first, best view of the NRG about six years ago when she left the ranks of the landlocked and took to the rope.
Parker’s been a member of the rappelling ranks for six years now.
“Benjy (Simpson, the managing member of Bridge Walk LLC and nearly 30-year coordinator of the Bridge Day rappel) had been trying to get me to come out (on the catwalk) and take rappellers’ pictures and I was talking to a lady who was a rappeller and she said, ‘You need to do this,’” Parker recently recalled.
Parker decided she’d learn to rappel and the rest is history.
On Oct. 19, 2019, Parker will lead the first all-female rappel team in the history of the Bridge Day Rappel.
“It’s exciting to know that this is the first all-woman team and that the women are very, very interested in learning to rig good rope,” Parker said.
Chicks with Nice Racks, the pun-intended name of Parker’s team, is comprised of women from Oak Hill, Fayetteville, Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and North Carolina and they’ve been getting together in the gorge once a month to practice and learn more about rope rigging and rappelling in general in preparation for the big day.
“These girls are excited about learning. Everybody’s learning to rig the rope, tie the knots where normally, they’d sit out and let the guys do it, and they love it,” she said.
Sharon Cruikshank, concluding a 22-year run as chair of the Bridge Day Commission with the 2019 event, is thrilled about the team.
“It’s awesome. I’ve known Deb for years and this is great news and she’ll be a great team leader,” Cruikshank said Friday. “It’s exciting to see that girls are moving into their own, not just for Bridge Day, but for Fayette County. I think it’ll be a huge success.
“Girl power,” she laughingly added.
The “girls” of Parker’s team are working hard in preparation for Bridge Day. Or maybe they’re just playing.
“We get together once a month and the rest of the time, hopefully they’re out there playing,” Parker said.
“Playing” is key to Parker’s involvement in rappelling, caving, kayaking and any of the other outdoor activities in which she participates. And that love and passion for the area and all it offers has led to the development of quite a number of new rappellers in her six years on the ropes.
“Give me a call” is her response to anyone wanting to learn more about rappelling. “We’ll get out there and do it. We’ll go out and play. You’ll either fall in love with it or you won’t, but the majority do.”
The team is learning, its members are playing and Parker’s prepped for the third Saturday in October.
“I’ve already got my rope all ready. One thousand-foot rope. Brand new. Never been used,” she said.
Chicks with Nice Racks (the rack is a piece of equipment used by rappellers) will rappel from the No. 1 position on Bridge Day.
“It’s closest to the arch of the bridge. That is the prime spot that everybody wants,” she said.
“That takes us to 10 feet from the riverbank. We’re excited. It’s going to be fun.”
And the view? Oh, the view!
“It’s a different view that no one else sees,” Parker said. “It’s the best view.”
