There will be multiple chances to view professional fireworks displays in southern West Virginia in celebration of Independence Day.
Raleigh County
There will be back-to-back-to-back days of free fireworks displays in Raleigh County starting on Saturday.
The first fireworks display will take place Saturday night at the Linda K. Epling Stadium at 200 Stadium Road in Beckley.
The display is being paid for by Doug and Linda K. Epling, the stadium’s owner.
Even though the West Virginia Miners baseball team, which typically play at the stadium in the summer, is not playing this year, Doug Epling said it was especially important to his wife that they continue with the tradition of hosting a Fourth of July fireworks display.
“We’ve been blessed,” Doug said. “And I’m quoting Linda K on this, 'cause we’ve been blessed and for the community – she wanted to give back. To give back to the community just as an appreciation for our love for the community.”
Doug said this will be the 12th year they’ve hosted fireworks at the stadium but unlike previous years, people will not have to purchase a ticket to view the fireworks from inside the stadium.
“The show is free,” Doug said.
Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. Limited concession items will be available for purchase. Concessions are cash-only, and there is no ATM available on site.
Only guests entering the stadium for the evening's events will be allowed to park in the parking lot.
A coach-pitch game between the WV Wolfpack, a local Beckley team, and the Covered Bridge River Jaxx, another 8U travel team, will be played at 7:30 p.m.
Prior to fireworks, "The Star Spangled Banner" will be performed by the Appalachian Bible College Choir.
Doug Epling said he anticipates fireworks will start around 9 p.m. or whenever it starts getting dark.
He added that people should expect an even better show than in years past.
“Usually in our shows, we'll have a couple of grand finales and then the big grand finale,” he said. “This year, I'm expecting that probably, we'll have four or five finales and then an even large grand finale.”
The Beckley Motor Speedway is also planning a fireworks show on Saturday following races.
On Sunday, the city of Beckley will host its Fourth of July fireworks show near the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and Beckley Little League.
Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events said the city had planned to host the fireworks show on July 4 but could not find a local fireworks vendor that was available that day.
“The community just enjoys it and kind of expects it,” Moorefield said. “It’s been a tradition for many years to have them. Even during the Covid year we had community members sponsor them, so we didn’t want anyone to miss out this year.”
The fireworks show, sponsored by the city of Beckley and Optimum, will start at about 9:30 p.m. and is being presented by Starfire Firework.
Also taking place in Beckley on Sunday is a performance by the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast at 4 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
Topping off a weekend of fireworks in Raleigh County will be an event at Lake Stephens on Monday.
The fireworks display will begin around 10 p.m. though activities will be taking place throughout the day at Lake Stephens in celebration of Independence Day.
The Aqua Park, Splash Pad and beach will be open from 2-9 p.m.
There will also be a live DJ, and WJLS will be broadcasting. Food trucks will be set up on the beach as well as the dam during the fireworks show.
The fireworks will be viewable from the beach, dam, overlook and campgrounds.
Greenbrier County
Alderson will host its well-known Fourth of July celebration with events beginning Friday and continuing through July 5.
The main event, the town’s grand fireworks display, will take place at 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Alderson Memorial Football Field.
Admission is $5 per person. Children 6 and under are free. The fireworks show is put on by the Alderson Fire Department.
For a look at all of Alderson’s Fourth of July activities, go to alderson4th.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.