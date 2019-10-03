Pax Fire Department firefighters were joined by crews from Mount Hope and Oak Hill fire departments to put out a blaze on a mountainside in Fayette County Wednesday.
Pax Fire Department Captain John Lovelace supervised the Pax crew that responded to a 9 a.m. call for smoke on the mountain.
"I just sent one truck down to check into it," Lovelace explained. "It was actually a fire.
"So we sent a total of three trucks down there."
Lovelace said Pax crews accessed the flames via Paint Creek Old Shortcut Road at first.
"We searched for about an hour before we found a way to get to it," he said, adding that National Park Service Rangers were also on the scene. "It was in a pretty remote location, kind of hard to get to."
He said Pax fought the fire and called for back-up from Oak Hill and Mount Hope, which responded with "side-by-side manpower."
The crews fought the fire for hours. At one point, Lovelace said the fire turned towards homes on Paint Creek, coming within 300 feet of one residence. Firefighters were able to hold the fire back and to finally extinguish it.
Lovelace said that crews fought the fire until around 4 p.m. He estimated that about 10 acres of the mountain were burned.
Jan Care Ambulance was on scene and treated an injured firefighter, and American Red Cross provided food and drink for the crew, Lovelace said.
"They're good about coming out and taking care of us," he said.