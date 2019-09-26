MATOAKA — A fire broke out in the area of Matoaka Road around 11 a.m. on Thursday morning.
According to police scanner traffic, the blaze was initially reported as a structure fire behind the Dollar General Store on Matoaka Road.
About 20 minutes later, the fire was reported as a brush fire that was threatening surrounding structures.
First responders from Montcalm Fire Department, Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department and Athens Fire Department had arrived on the scene to fight the fire. In addition, Bluefield Rescue Squad and Princeton Rescue Squad arrived on scene, but no injuries were confirmed.
According to onlookers at the scene, two structures were lost to the fire, in addition to some vehicles. However, no officials were available for comment at the time of publishing.
Firefighters were still dousing hot spots at 12:30 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
