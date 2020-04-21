A Kanawha County woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport on Monday when they detected a .38 caliber revolver loaded with four bullets in her carry-on bag.
TSA officials notified the Yeager Airport Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges. The woman, a resident of Tornado, W.Va., told officials that she forgot that she had a loaded gun with her.
Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5 percent increase nationally from 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.