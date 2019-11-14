Beckley Fire Department crews closed East Prince Street on Thursday morning from Scott Avenue to Nebraska Avenue after a vacant structure caught on fire, BFD Lt. Andrew Shrewsberry reported.
Shrewsberry said city firefighters responded to the call at 204 East Prince Street early Thursday. They extinguished the flames after several hours, he said.
"We protected the other exposures," Shrewsberry said, adding that there were no known injuries.
By 9:30 a.m, officials were investigating the cause of the fire, he reported.