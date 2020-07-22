Eight Raleigh County firefighters were taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening, after developing heat exhaustion while fighting a fire at the old Lillian James Center in Crab Orchard.
Area fire departments responded again on Wednesday morning, after the first fire had completely destroyed the old structure. Hot temperatures and winds overnight and Wednesday morning possibly rekindled the fire.
The Lillian James Center is a learning center for students with disabilities. For 30 years, the center has provided job training and employment placement for adults with disabilities. The late coal magnate Tracy Hylton was a supporter of the non-profit organization.
Jessica Hix, Lillian James office manager, explained that the building that caught fire on Tuesday had not been used since 2001. Nobody was in the old facility, which was once the Center, at the time of the fire.
Around 18 students are served in a newer building on the property, she added.
Temperatures rose to 90 degrees on Tuesday as firefighters from several fire departments in the region fought the blaze, starting at 4:20 p.m.
They put out the fire on Tuesday evening, but the fire rekindled on Wednesday morning when temperatures had climbed in the low 80's by 8 a.m.
Raleigh County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) dispatched firefighters from Beaver Volunteer, Coal City, Sophia City and Sophia Area fire departments back to the burned-down building at 125 Dove Street at 8:21 a.m., EOC dispatchers reported Wednesday.
Hix wasn't present when the old facility caught on fire but was called to the Center after it had started on Tuesday, she said.
"One of our other supervisors had seen some smoke," she said. "He lives close to there."
The supervisor called a janitor who was at the Center while he was waiting to go to a second job, said Hix.
"Then everybody called me," she said. "It was crazy.
"It was very hectic," she described the fire. "There were honestly not many words to describe it.
"It was insane."
No Lillian James clients were injured or put at risk, she explained.
"Most of our clients don't come into the Center, on a regular basis," she said, " but everyone was pretty shook up with it."
State fire marshals were at the Center on Wednesday.
According to Hix, fire officials told her that the first fire probably started by a rekindled flame — the same scenario that brought firefighters back to the Center on Wednesday.
"There had been a small campfire that we had done early in the day (Tuesday) that had, from what we understood and what they thought, too, it was pretty put out, but with the heat and the wind, it caught the building on fire," she said.
Jan Care Ambulance also responded, EOC dispatchers reported.