The Raleigh County fire levy passed with 12,449 votes in favor and 5,082 votes against.
Current levy monies support operations of the City of Beckley Fire Department, 13 volunteer fire departments in the county and the Raleigh Emergency Operations Center.
Under the new levy, which will go into effect on July 1, 2021, levy monies will continue to support those agencies and will also create and operate the Raleigh County Fire Protection Unit, a unit of four or five paid firefighters and other office staff.