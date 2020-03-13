Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader will be the guest speaker for the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and dinner at The Greenbrier on April 17.
Rader is the first woman to achieve the rank of chief in a West Virginia career fire department. Recognized for her role in fighting drug addiction, she gained national notice after the Netflix release of the short documentary “Heroin(e)” in September 2017. She was selected as one of “Time Magazine’s” most influential people in the world in April 2018.
Also at this year’s annual meeting and dinner, Steve Talbott will be recognized as Business Leader of the Year. He is owner of the Greenbrier Automotive Group, a management company that operates Greenbrier Ford and Greenbrier Chevrolet Buick in Lewisburg and Mountaineer Ford Lincoln and Mountaineer Mitsubishi in Beckley, along with other dealerships.
In addition, Davis Stuart will be recognized as the chamber’s Nonprofit of the Year, Swift Level Fine Meats will be honored as the New Business of the Year, and Corn + Flour in Lewisburg will be recognized for its social media presence.
Tickets to the April 17 event in The Greenbrier’s Colonial Hall (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.) are $98 for chamber members and $150 for nonmembers. For further information or to purchase tickets, call 304-645-2818 or visit www.greenbrierwvchamber.org.
