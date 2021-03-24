In a special session Tuesday evening, Lewisburg City Council granted permission for the city’s first ever beer garden to serve food and alcohol on an outdoor fenced-in patio.
Owned by Civitas Hospitality Group, LLC, the long-awaited Briergarten is scheduled to open on April 1 at 121 Stratton Alley, Suite #9.
“The Stratton Alley Project,” as it was dubbed while still on the drawing board in early 2019, is reimagining a strip of once nondescript buildings bordering Court Street, South, and back up to the former Stratton Alley, and turning them into a chic shopping and dining plaza.
In response to interest by the development group headed up by Lance Syner to rework the property, city officials closed the alley that once stretched from Foster Street to Washington Street, with a dogleg running behind City Hall over to Court Street.
Drainage issues and underground utilities posed challenges as the alleyway was converted into a plaza, nestled between the five zero-lot line buildings and City National Bank’s tree-screened drive-through. The Covid-19 pandemic also slowed progress on the project.
But with the city’s approval Tuesday of the conditional use permit for outdoor dining and drinking, Briergarten is now cleared for takeoff.
