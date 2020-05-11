Final approval given on contract to replace Peterstown schools

PETERSTOWN — A date will soon be set to break ground on a long-awaited new school for Peterstown K-through-eighth-grade students.
Monroe County Schools Superintendent Joetta Basile said the state School Building Authority (SBA) has given final approval of a contract to construct the school, which will be on Rt. 12 near Ballard and have two separate divisions for K-4 and grades 5-8 under the same roof.
The school will replace Peterstown Elementary and Middle schools. The middle school was built in the 1950s and the elementary school in 1962 and both had deteriorated to the point they must be replaced.
“We are just thrilled for the students,” Basile said. “It’s been a long time coming. We are ready to see dirt moving.”
With the SBA’s approval of the construction contract, “we are ready to go,” she said, adding details of the groundbreaking ceremony will be finalized soon, but dirt could actually start moving on the project within the next week or two.
“We are really excited to start on our new school here in Peterstown,” said school board member Katie Sabol. “And we are looking forward to getting our kids in this school in the very near future.”
Board member Danny Lively, who also was principal of Peterstown Elementary School for 22 years and a board member for 12 years, said the new school has long been needed.
“This is one of the greatest accomplishments I have been part of,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of good, but this is it right here. The kids need this school.”
Assistant Schools Superintendent Johnathan McPherson said everyone is looking forward to the construction.
“We are excited for our staff and students to be able to move into a new facility,” he said. “It’s been a long process and we’re glad we are ready to begin.”
School Board Chair Keith Wickline said construction of the $24 million project, with about $21 million in SBA funds and the rest in local funding, came in under bid and the contract was awarded to DCI/Shires of Bluefield.
“We were glad to have somebody local (get the contract),” he said.
The cost of furnishing the new school will be about $3 million, which is included in the $24 million total cost.
“They (SBA) gave us 517 days to complete the project,” he said, and the school system is shooting for a September 2021 opening.
“But it has to be finished,” he said of the school being entirely ready to be used. “We can move it to January 2022 (as far as making the transition into the new school) if we need to.”
Wickline said many variables, including the weather, impact the pace of the construction.
Monroe County educators and residents have been trying for years to get funding for the school.
But two bond referendums, one for $10 million and another for $5.8 million, needed in order to obtain $16 million the SBA at the time had available, were turned down by county voters.
Basile, who along with many others would not give up on trying to get the new school, said during the effort to pass the referendums the cost to renovate the two schools would be about $13 million and the school system would “still be stuck with two very old buildings.”
Angie Mann, who was principal of the middle school during that time, said that both schools had deteriorated to the point between 15 and 20 percent of resources have to be used for maintenance to keep things operating.
Problems, she said, include an old boiler that often requires parts that are no longer made, outdated electrical and plumbing systems, inadequate heat and air conditioning, and not enough space in the cafeteria.
After the referendums failed, Basile and Wickline presented the case to the SBA again and the need was so great they eventually received the approval for the money to replace those schools.
The new school will have two separate wings, one for pre-K through fourth grade and the other for fifth though eighth grades, but under the same roof.
In December 2018, the SBA awarded the funds for 2019 and 2020 as $11 million in fiscal year 2019 and $10.1 million in FY 2020.
Early last year, the design started, working closely with the architects and the SBA, Basile said after the approval.
A planning committee was organized and comprised of students, employees, parents and community members, “who are providing input and guidance into the design of the building,” she said.
The school will sit on 40 acres of land on Rt. 12 a few miles north of Peterstown with a picturesque view of the Peters Mountain range.