As the calendar flips to 2023, those interested in seeking office in the City of Oak Hill next summer can make their plans official.
The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
According to Ronda Falk, city clerk, the filing period for mayor and city council candidates will begin on Monday, Jan. 9 and will end on Saturday, Jan. 28. All candidates should come to the city clerk’s office at 100 Kelly Ave. between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon or from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete the necessary forms. Forms can also be obtained at www.sos.wv.gov/elections.
The filing fee is $50 for mayor and $25 for council candidates.
In accordance with Section 6 of the city charter, all members of council and mayor must be citizens of the United States, qualified voters and bona fide residents of the city and over the age of 18 years. All members of council representing a ward must be bona fide residents of that particular ward. The required residency must be maintained throughout the term of office.
Additionally, no council member or mayor can hold any other public office or position during their term of office in Oak Hill.
The deadline to withdraw from candidacy is March 21, and the drawing for ballot positions will be held on April 4.
According to Falk, Section 7 of the city charter reads, “Every person who shall have resided within the territory of the city for 21 days next preceding an election held therein, and who is a qualified voter under the laws and Constitution of this state, and none other, shall be entitled to vote at any election held within the city.”
The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse.
